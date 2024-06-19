Enhance the Customer Experience with AI

There are differing thoughts on the role AI has in customer experience. Some believe automated processes eliminate the human element and can frustrate consumers. Others acknowledge it increases efficiency and has the ability to reach new audiences in creative ways.

The debate was recently covered in an article by CMSWire, which focused on how businesses can focus on human-centric tasks and drive customer relationships through AI. When used correctly, AI can enhance, not replace, customer experience roles.

The Human Cost

There are a lot of examples of people in customer experience positions being let go as companies shift to AI. Company officials can see how AI reduces their expenses and increase operational changes, and that can lead to job losses.

However, customer pushback against AI is real. Some prefer to interact with a human rather than a chatbot to answer a question or resolve a problem. There are ways to retain the human role and combine it with technology to increase the overall customer experience.

There are reasons to think corporations would be well served to retain the human element. According to a Forbes article, "100 Customer Experience Stats for 2023," people still value the customer experience:

61% of consumers will pay at least 5% more if they know they'll get a good customer experience.

81% of customers say a positive customer service experience increases the chances of their making another purchase.

95% of consumers say customer service impacts their brand loyalty, naming easy access, self-service and professional agents as important factors.

These numbers reflect consumer feelings that good customer service is important to them, and they are willing to pay more to receive it.

Many customer-facing departments of a company, such as sales, marketing, and customer service, frequently interact with the customer but fail to share insights outside of their silos. Many companies, particularly in tech, tend to overestimate how customer-centric they are. The companies' beliefs about customer service don't always line up with the customer's beliefs.

Using AI to Elevate Customer Centricity

When used correctly, AI can help companies focus on doing the uniquely human things that drive customer relationships. Some examples of AI-guided techniques and programs that can help organizations include:

Conducting customer-centric audits with AI-powered tools

Planning and implementing greater community engagement

Starting business development representative campaigns

Providing a virtual mentor for early-career customer marketing and customer success professionals

Saving time through AI analysis, allowing for deeper customer engagement

The use of AI in business is a relatively new creation, and businesses are still trying to best decide how to use and leverage this technology. Perhaps the primary challenge companies face is finding the right balance between technology and human interaction. By striking the proper combination of both, organizations can deliver meaningful and personalized experiences to their customers.

The full article from CMSWire can be found here.