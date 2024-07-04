Enhancing Productivity with Automated Task Management Systems

Operating a franchise is inherently complex. Work may need to be coordinated across multiple locations, high standards must consistently be upheld, and stakeholders of different sorts require attention and careful handling.

The good news is that AI-based task management systems can make work easier and enhance productivity in multiple ways for franchise businesses.

AI automates workflows

The first way AI-based tools can improve efficiency is by automating entire workflows. AI is especially good at performing the same routine tasks over and over without becoming bored, so standards never slip.

In addition, studies show that workers tend to get injured precisely when doing the same old things they’ve done a million times before, precisely because they can become complacent. With AI, these accidents don’t occur.

Machine-learning algorithms can alleviate the need for human employees to conduct a wide variety of tasks. For instance, they can handle inventory management, automatically adjust quantities to reflect recent purchases and shipments, and manage shift scheduling to ensure the right number of employees are on duty at any given time. If one unexpectedly falls ill, the system can even adjust immediately and suggest a substitute.

AI-based systems can even monitor facilities, provide up-to-the-minute transportation routes, and conduct compliance tracking. Moreover, they can establish schedules for keeping your equipment and facilities properly maintained.

By preventing breakdowns from occurring, AI systems don’t forfeit sales due to unexpected downtime. One of the most exciting things about AI is that it enables businesses to predict the future with a high degree of confidence.

AI empowers the best decision-making

AI can handle much higher amounts of data than the average human, enabling it to perceive correlations and relationships among factors that would elude your team otherwise. It can also be programmed to find potential operational efficiencies and best practices for procedures. Leadership can implement these not only to make their franchises run more efficiently but also to ensure the standardization and quality customers expect from the overall brand.

AI-based systems can also be directed to ferret out important customer behavior and ensure a cohesive customer experience. The similarities and differences of the various locations can be delineated, enabling management to make the best decisions for each particular branch. For instance, management can use them to generate promotions that have the highest chances of resonating with their location’s customer base. In this way, each franchise is better supported in achieving its goals.

Finally, the flexibility of AI-based task management systems makes them particularly well-suited for franchise businesses. These tools can provide a unified platform for multiple locations while offering personalized interfaces that meet each one’s specific needs. Communication can flow effortlessly between levels, and the system can be easily scaled.

Welcome to the age of AI

We have entered the age of AI, and the workplace will never be the same. Due to today’s AI’s lightning-fast reflexes, indefatigability, and wondrous data-crunching capabilities, franchise businesses will run smoother than ever for the humans involved.

In my experience, many business leaders are reluctant to consider changing their operations. Yet incorporating these AI-based tools is easier than they may fear and can make the difference between growing market share and losing it to a competitor.

Businesses that adopt AI-based task-management technology operate faster and more efficiently than ever. They also capture insights about their markets that propel them to the forefront of their respective industries. These competitive advantages will determine which enterprises thrive in the coming decade and which stagnate and fall by the wayside. That’s why no business can afford to ignore the AI revolution.

Brianna Van Zanten is the Customer Success Manager at InCheq, a scalable workflow platform.