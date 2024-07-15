"Fast, Fresh, and Friendly" Fazoli's aims to transform guests into fans

While many brands try to reinvent themselves as time goes on, Fazoli's, America's largest quick-service Italian chain, has never had the need. The authenticity of the brand and its unwavering commitment to its tagline of fast, fresh, and friendly stands the test of time.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky, the first-of-its-kind brand took off and delved into an untapped category, quick-service Italian. After cementing itself as a beloved leader in the space thanks to its baked fresh-to-order, signature unlimited breadsticks, Fazoli's quickly spread across its home state.

After a few years of company growth across Kentucky, founder Kuni Toyoda developed his next big plan: franchising. In 1991, the brand made its foray into the new model, opening franchised locations in Kentucky, Indiana, and Florida. This has since been a key growth lever for Fazoli's.

To this day, Fazoli's continues to stand alone in the restaurant industry as the only quick-service Italian concept that provides true consumer value while still serving up fresh, quality ingredients and a made-to-order experience. No other quick-service competitor is serving classic Italian fare on real flatware with tableside grated parmesan,and hot, fresh unlimited breadsticks served right at guests' tables while simultaneously serving guests on the go through its popular sales channel, the drive-thru.

The brand continues to steadily grow across the U.S., operating now in 27 states and, more recently, overseas. Last year, expansion plans were announced in Puerto Rico, and to kick off 2024, a 25-unit development deal was announced in Canada. This is a new chapter of global growth for the brand.

Fazoli's has one of the most loyal fanbases in the industry. At recent openings, fans have waited overnight for hours and even showed up to Fazoli's in themed costumes. Take a quick visit to the brand's social media channels and you'll see even more evidence: messages and comments inundated with requests to open in new states. Homesick is the word to best describe those who move away from a neighborhood Fazoli's because it's hard to forget the piping-hot breadsticks. The social media team collects dozens of messages from fans asking to somehow receive a shipment of breadsticks--nothing beats a fan like that!

Menu innovations

To keep guests coming back for more, Fazoli's is constantly working on culinary innovation to appeal to the preferences of today's consumers. Over the years, the brand has rolled out hit after hit, such as Pizza Baked Spaghetti and a full sub line. Most recently, Fazoli's introduced premium Stuffed Shells entrees, leaning into the demand for freshly made, satisfying food. Made with high-quality ingredients, such as ricotta cheese and shrimp, the menu line performed incredibly well, outperforming even the highest limited-time-offer expectations.

Aligning with like-minded brands has also been a priority for the brand. Since 2019, the Cheesecake Factory Bakery has been working with Fazoli's to whip up the most mouthwatering cheesecakes, including the Italian Cream Cake, which was so popular that it sold out within weeks of rollout, and the supply was upped to meet the demand.

Just like guests, employees are fans of the brand. Both at the corporate level and store level, day-one employees and franchisees still exist across the country--a rarity in today's restaurant landscape. The family-centric values shared with guests are also reflected at the employee level, which has led to tenured employees across the system. Notably, Fazolis' very first franchisee is still operating in Ashland, Kentucky.

Fazoli's exudes warmth. The dining room is constantly filled with happy families who love sharing a wholesome, value-friendly meal. The brand is undergoing a refresh and modernization this year while still remaining true to its foundational roots.

Fazoli's unique positioning, coupled with the modernization provided by parent company Fat Brands, creates an exciting trajectory for the brand's domestic and global expansion. The brand is especially focused on young consumers and investing in a revitalized digital experience, including an updated website, ordering platform, and app experience and a revamped loyalty program. In today's competitive landscape, Fazoli's is taking every step to enable its unwavering fans to take advantage of its fresh and affordable Italian cuisine.

Tisha Bartlett serves as vice president of marketing for Fazoli's, leading all facets of marketing and customer experience while driving vision, value, and growth. She brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate and franchise marketing for multi-unit systems.