 Father-Daughter Duo Open Little Caesars in Queens
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Father-Daughter Duo Open Little Caesars in Queens

By: M. Scott Morris | 975 Reads |

Father-Daughter Duo Open Little Caesars in Queens

Rod Valencia and Joumana Lollobrigida, a father-daughter duo, will open their new Little Caesars Pizza restaurant on Thursday, March 21, in the Corona neighborhood of Queens, New York. Grand opening ceremonies will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's the first location as part of an eight-unit agreement with the pizza chain. The pair anticipate two new locations to debut in the Bronx.

"Little Caesars is a globally recognized pizza chain that has revolutionized the industry with its continuously evolving menu and innovative technology," said Valencia said. "This store opening marks an important moment for Little Caesars as we look to continue expanding the brand throughout New York. We look forward to serving Little Caesars world-famous pizza and becoming part of the Corona community!"

Paula Vissing, Little Caesars president of global retail, said the Corona opening represents the company's commitment to expand its footprint throughout New York and the entire Northeast.

"Our growth plans are ambitious, and we believe that Corona represents the dynamic and diverse markets we aim to serve," Vissing said. "We're thrilled to expand our reach, offering more pizza lovers the unbeatable combination of delicious flavors, unbeatable prices, and unmatched convenience. This new location epitomizes our commitment to serving up top-notch pizza that satisfies cravings without breaking the bank. We can't wait to become an integral part of the Corona community and look forward to serving our world-famous pizza to everyone."

Little Caesars has thousands of stores globally, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories. The new store in Corona is the brand's first restaurant in the city.

Published: March 20th, 2024

Share this Feature

MY SALON Suite
SPONSORED CONTENT
MY SALON Suite
SPONSORED CONTENT
MY SALON Suite
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Smoothie King
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

IHOP
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Payroll Vault Franchising, LLC.
Unlock success with Payroll Vault! A proven franchise offering top-tier software-based payroll & HR services. Your opportunity to lead in the...
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More
Southern Grounds Coffee
Our core mission is to nourish, nurture and inspire healthy communities by giving back and creating value.
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters