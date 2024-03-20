Father-Daughter Duo Open Little Caesars in Queens

Rod Valencia and Joumana Lollobrigida, a father-daughter duo, will open their new Little Caesars Pizza restaurant on Thursday, March 21, in the Corona neighborhood of Queens, New York. Grand opening ceremonies will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's the first location as part of an eight-unit agreement with the pizza chain. The pair anticipate two new locations to debut in the Bronx.

"Little Caesars is a globally recognized pizza chain that has revolutionized the industry with its continuously evolving menu and innovative technology," said Valencia said. "This store opening marks an important moment for Little Caesars as we look to continue expanding the brand throughout New York. We look forward to serving Little Caesars world-famous pizza and becoming part of the Corona community!"

Paula Vissing, Little Caesars president of global retail, said the Corona opening represents the company's commitment to expand its footprint throughout New York and the entire Northeast.

"Our growth plans are ambitious, and we believe that Corona represents the dynamic and diverse markets we aim to serve," Vissing said. "We're thrilled to expand our reach, offering more pizza lovers the unbeatable combination of delicious flavors, unbeatable prices, and unmatched convenience. This new location epitomizes our commitment to serving up top-notch pizza that satisfies cravings without breaking the bank. We can't wait to become an integral part of the Corona community and look forward to serving our world-famous pizza to everyone."

Little Caesars has thousands of stores globally, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories. The new store in Corona is the brand's first restaurant in the city.