Gasts Team Up with Self Esteem Brands

Alexandria and Jason Gast, a husband-and-wife team, recently opened a Basecamp Fitness studio in Charleston, South Carolina, and the pair plan to three more Basecamp Fitness studios and three Anytime Fitness gyms in the area over the next two years.

The Charleston studio is their first with a second Basecamp Fitness opening in Summerville in winter followed by an Anytime Fitness in James Island in January 2025. Basecamp Fitness is owned by Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness.

"Jason and I are thrilled to celebrate the official grand opening of our first Basecamp Fitness studio in downtown Charleston," said Alexandria Gast, co-franchise owner of Basecamp Fitness Charleston. "Fitness plays a huge role in both of our lives, and this

opening is just the beginning of our journey with Basecamp Fitness. We're excited to continue expanding across South Carolina and introduce innovative workout options to the Charleston community."

Founded in 2013 by Zappos.com founder Nick Swinmurn, Basecamp Fitness is a group workout scientifically designed to give a solid workout in minimal time.

"Basecamp Fitness is more than just a workout—we create a sense of community with each new studio, and we're eager to see that take shape in Charleston," said Nigel Skiathitis, vice president of Basecamp Fitness. "Working with dedicated franchise owners like Alexandria and Jason is always a pleasure, and we know they're fully committed to our brand. We're confident they'll achieve great success."