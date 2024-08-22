Goldfish Swim School Wins Award for Most Innovative Use of Data

Earlier this summer Goldfish Swim School took home one of Franchise Update's annual Franchise Innovation Awards for the Most Innovative Use of Data.

Goldfish Swim Schools' Data Factory is a cloud-based, comprehensive program in which data requests and sources are aggregated and prioritized to manufacture products that provide data-driven decision-making for the system. It was created in response to having to navigate through a complex data landscape sprawling across a dozen SaaS providers and their dashboards. This required crafting new data reports to updating existing dashboards, and integrating fresh data streams to conducting urgent ad hoc data analyses.

Goldfish's technology team introduced a consolidated, agile-based, cloud-powered hub with a one-stop destination where data requests and sources are harmonized and prioritized. This transformative setup operates like a true factory that is tailored for informed decision-making across the organization.

With the new program, individual schools and the entire system are now able to find its data more easily, analyze it quicker, and retain it for future use. As a result, their in-house data analysts can research the franchise's most in-depth questions now that they have both business context and the data available to them.

HERE is a video of Goldfish Swim School's Dennis Leskowski discussing the brand's Data Factory program at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference.