Homewatch CareGivers Wins Award for Most Innovative Service Introduction

Homewatch Caregivers recently won one of the highest honors in Franchise Update's annual Franchise Innovation Awards with the Overall Award for Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership.

Homewatch won the award for Most Innovative Service Introduction with the creation of its Total Care Solutions. The program customizes care to meet the specific needs of its clients while also utilizing technology to provide care when a staffer is not in the home.

Homewatch Caregivers sought to deliver personalized care to each client and help with the issue that more than 60 percent of the population reports a feeling of isolation and loneliness. Rather than adopting the industry standard of minimum hour requirements, Homewatch's service is based on the needs of each individual. They use remote technology for socialization, reminder notifications, more frequent monitoring of client well-being, and virtual appointments with their medical providers.

Total Care Solutions has proven to be successful for both the operators and clients. With the introduction of Homewatch Connect technology services, clients have reported fewer feelings of isolation and loneliness, while caregiver turnover has reduced by 40 percent. Increased virtual monitoring gave caregivers the ability to quickly respond to changes in clients' condition, which has reduced emergency room visits by 42 percent.

HERE is a video of Homewatch Caregivers' President Todd Houghton and VP of Growth and Program Delivery Curtis Wiederin discussing the Total Care Solutions program at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference.