How Restoration Franchises Are Utilizing AI and Technology to Optimize Their Businesses

The restoration industry is experiencing a technological evolution, as established brands nationwide are embracing AI automation and other advanced tools to drive efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction within their businesses. With the demand for restoration services steadily increasing, so does the need to provide state-of-the-art and reliable services to customers. Restoration franchises are leading this industry evolution, as many are leveraging the latest technology to optimize operations, empower franchise owners and their technicians, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Creating more efficient operations

Artificial intelligence, often seen as a buzzword in the industry, has become a real gamechanger in franchising. Established franchised brands have the resources to provide franchise owners with state-of-the-art technology, like Phoenix DRYlink and LIDAR, which integrates AI automation to simplify and enhance daily tasks. These tools also help monitor equipment performance, track equipment locations, and collect data in real time, allowing franchise owners to spend less time on manual, administrative tasks and more time on providing high-quality service to customers.

Some of the direct benefits of AI automation include the minimization of human error. Technicians can take on a job knowing the exact amount of equipment needed to complete it, an estimation of how long it should take to complete and can remotely track the drying processes through Bluetooth and GPS without revisiting the site afterwards. Additionally, data can be captured and organized in real time as the job is being done, keeping technicians accountable and customers informed throughout the entire service. With AI automation, time-consuming processes have been streamlined, which can allow higher job volumes to be handled without compromising the quality of service provided to a widening pool of customers.

Increasing customer engagement and satisfaction

AI automation can also benefit franchises by helping to identify potential customers in need of service through geotargeting. Online searches – whether by computer or phone - for “mold remediation,” “water damage,” or other relevant restoration key words can be tracked through AI, which then displays targeted ads for restoration services in the areas the searches are taking place in. This innovative approach can aid in introducing a brand to new customers and can complement existing traditional advertising or marketing efforts.

Additionally, AI can help franchise owners streamline communication with their customers. Appointment scheduling can be automated through AI – allowing customers to book services on their own time and cut down time on phone interactions. This means technicians can spend more time assessing customers’ needs, while customers can share immediate feedback, which may potentially lead to higher satisfaction jobs and increased client trust.

Delivering unmatched transparency

Automated tools are also providing the restoration industry the opportunity to be fully transparent with customers and insurance carriers. Job data, including on-site activity, equipment usage, environmental readings, and more can be monitored and compiled with minimal human error or interaction. This level of detail is not only important for franchise owners, but it is incredibly important for insurance carriers as well. Having automated data and on-site activity documented through AI can help prevent backlogs on reports, eliminate billing disputes and questions on job accuracy. This can also reinforce credibility for franchise owners working to make a name for themselves in the industry.

Staying competitive in the industry

Ultimately, restoration companies should consider introducing AI into their operations to best stay competitive in the industry. AI automation has introduced a new standard of excellence as it relates to reporting, optimization of customer interactions and scheduling, and increased use of state-of-the-art technology. The industry will continue to evolve as new technology and AI advancements are made, but it’s important to stay ahead of the trends and have access to resources to stay competitive.

That’s why franchising with restoration brands can offer a distinct advantage in this new tech-driven landscape. With access to robust resources, comprehensive training, and shared industry knowledge, franchise owners may be able to implement best practices more effectively. By staying open and adaptable to new technology, restoration professionals may also better position themselves to achieve sustainable growth and remain at the forefront of the industry.

Ben Gergis is the vice president of operations for the restoration division of Authority Brands and is the co-founder of DRYmedic Restoration Services.