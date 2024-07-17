June Survey: Small Businesses Still Struggling
Small business (SMB) owners continue to face economic headwinds, including rent delinquency and revenue loss and stress around high interest rates and spiking labor costs. That's according to Alignable's June Revenue & Rent Report. The report was based on 3,690 responses to a poll of randomly selected small business owners in June. It also drew information from past survey responses.
Here are key highlights:
Record rent delinquency
- 46% of SMB owners couldn't cover June rent, marking the third consecutive month of the highest delinquency rates since March 2021.
- 56% report rent spikes compared to six months ago.
Revenue loss
- 72% of SMBs are earning less now monthly than pre-Covid, a slight increase from May's 71%, breaking a 2024 record.
- Post-pandemic businesses are also struggling with 72% earning less than last year.
Interest-rate burden
- 55% of SMB owners are hurt by high interest rates, up from 53% in May, marking yet another 2024 high.
- 47% believe interest rates need to drop at least three percentage points to achieve economic recovery.
Impact
- Automotive, science/tech, manufacturing, real estate, & retail sectors are hit hardest.
- States with the highest delinquency rates include Texas (58%) and Florida (54%). Those that saw improvement include Illinois and New York.
Additional concerns
- Cumulative inflation—35% of SMB owners cite this as their top worry, up from 33% in May.
- Rising labor costs—79% of SMB employers are paying more for labor, up nine percentage points from May.
- Cash crisis—38% of SMBs have one month or less of cash on hand.
See the full report here.
Published: July 17th, 2024
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
Poolwerx Franchisees have multiple revenue streams which include pool maintenance, cleaning and servicing for residential and commercial, swimming...
Cash Required:
$50,000
$50,000
Request Info
Added
A dog care franchise that's revolutionizing the industry. Camp Bow Wow has had a big impact on the pet care industry - in fact, we've disrupted it by...
Cash Required:
$400,000
$400,000
Request Info
Added