Kruse to open 3 Chick N Max locations

Jason Kruse, a more than 25-year veteran of the franchise industry, agreed to open three Chick N Max restaurants in the Springfield metro area of Missouri.

Kruse owns and operates six Subway restaurants in the area. While leases have yet to be signed, Kruse is eyeing various parts of Christian and Greene counties for potential sites, including Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic. He expects to have his first restaurant open and operating by the end of the year.

"Chick N Max has carved out a unique niche in a saturated segment and created the 'Home of the Better Chicken Sandwich' by creating a lineup of chef-crafted sandwiches with a global array of flavors," Kruse said. "I can't wait to open our first restaurant and provide the local community with a dining experience that will make their taste buds sing."

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2021, Chick N Max offers a unique culinary experience with its 10 unique flavors of sandwiches made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden fried tenders.

"Everybody has that one chicken sandwich, and they just ask you, 'spicy or regular?' Not here. We have global flavor profiles," Kruse said. "Where else are you going to find that?"

Chick N Max's almond-wood smoked chicken can also meet the needs of a more health-conscious diner when served as smoked leg quarters, breast quarters, half-birds, or smoked wings.

"This marks yet another significant step in our growth," said Chick N Max Founder Max Sheets. "Anchored by our innovative take on chicken and an enthusiastic franchise partner like Jason Kruse, we're perfectly positioned to accommodate the demands for alternatives to burgers and look to the future with great enthusiasm."