Landau To Expand Buddy's Home Furnishings

Brian Landau agreed to build three Buddy's Home Furnishings locations in Miami over the next four years. This agreement marks Buddy's first locations in Miami and adds to the rend-to-own retailer's footprint of more than 50 stores in the state.

Landau is originally from Venezuela and has lived in Miami for most of his life. He comes from a long line of entrepreneurs and plans to involve his brother in the business. In recent years, Landau started and sold a sports cards collectable business and three ice cream shops in Miami.

"After selling my businesses, I sought to invest in a concept that will be successful but, more importantly, successful long term," he said. "Buddy's exceeded what I was looking for in the best way. I was drawn to its leadership team, proven business model, and support network that will allow me to penetrate a new market in an otherwise saturated state."

Landau knows firsthand the opportunity that lies ahead for his stores. "I've witnessed Miami become an increasingly dense and expensive place to live," he said. "There is an incredible opportunity to reach residents of all socioeconomic statuses seeking affordable, name-brand home necessities and to stand out from our competitors by offering best-in-class customer service."

Buddy's recent growth has earned the franchisor recognition from Entrepreneur as a Franchise 500 for the third year in a row, a Fastest Growing Franchise for two consecutive years, and Top Brand for Multi-Brand Owners.

"We're excited to welcome Brian as a multi-unit franchise owner," said Mitchell Lee, senior director of franchise development for Buddy's. "He has a sharp business sense and knows this market like the back of his hand. We look forward to supporting him as he opens these stores and serves new customers in the state."