Mastering the Transition: A Guide for Service Industry Leaders

Switching brands can be a challenge, let alone going from one industry to another, but I have always been a firm believer that leadership transcends industries. After beginning my career as a chef, I spent 16 years with Starbucks before serving in my current role as CEO of Retro Fitness. My career path has been extremely rewarding and has afforded me the opportunity to develop skills and learn invaluable lessons from great leaders and mentors along the way.

Here are some takeaways and advice from my professional journey.

Leveraging transferable skills

Regardless of the industry, if you are consumer-facing and want to drive revenue in your business, it will always boil down to two areas: sales/marketing and friendliness/cleanliness. The core leadership competencies you need to excel remain the same. You need to build high-performing teams, and define your brand and its significant points of differentiation while providing exceptional customer service. Everyone should do a stint early in their career in restaurant/hospitality to experience the high-pressure environments, low margins, perishable inventory, long hours, and so much more. Those who achieve success (aka survive) will likely have success in other consumer-facing industries.

Embracing operational rigor

Operational rigor is key in any service industry if you are to maximize productivity and gain efficiencies in your business. For restaurants, it helps ensure the overall experience meets the expectation of a discerning consumer. Clean, fast, friendly, and flavor will never go out of style with the consumer. Nor will their high expectations change as they frequent other retailers in the community. From restaurants to retail to fitness, strong operations enhance customer and employee experiences all while driving revenue and profitability. Knowing how to optimize workflows, manage resources, and deliver consistent quality will set you apart no matter where you go.

Building a strong brand

Marketing and brand are crucial disciplines across all service industries, but many confuse the two as being the same. Marketing is transactional, while brand is emotional. Marketing will drive traffic to your business, but your brand – specifically, consumer engagement with your brand – creates the loyalty that retains them. Restaurant executives tend to excel in creating appealing menus and designing inviting spaces. In other sectors, like fitness, this translates to building a strong, recognizable brand that resonates with customers. Creating compelling marketing campaigns, engaging with the community, and fostering a loyal customer base are essential skills that you can carry with you.

Leadership and team development

You are the company you keep, and so is your business as you are only as good as the team you put on the field. Strong leadership and team development are critical for success in any service industry role. Motivated, well-trained staff that delivers excellent service is the backbone of any successful business. Developing leadership skills, understanding team dynamics, and fostering a positive work culture are universal needs.

Navigating challenges

While transitioning from one service industry to another can be smooth, it’s not without its challenges. Understanding the nuances of the new industry is crucial, but the core principles of creating a world-class experience for your customer, relentless focus on operational efficiency, and strong leadership remain the same.

Practical steps for making the leap

Diligence and networking: Before making the transition, thoroughly research the industry you are considering and network with successful professionals already in the field to gain insights and understand the landscape. Leverage experience: Identify and use the transferable skills and experiences you've gained in your previous roles. Continuous learning: Be open to learning new aspects of the industry you’re transitioning into. This might involve certifications, attending industry conferences, or even working part-time to gain firsthand experience. Strategic planning: Craft a start plan with specific goals and milestones and share it with the organization. Your people want to know where the company is going and how it is going to get there. Regularly re-share the plan and update your team on the milestones achieved.

Looking Ahead

Transitioning within the service industry can be highly rewarding, offering new opportunities and valuable experiences. The ability to adapt, lead, and innovate is universal across service sectors, making it feasible for executives to move from one brand or industry to another. By leveraging the skills and insights gained in one area, service industry leaders can navigate transitions smoothly and achieve sustained success.

Andrew Alfano is the CEO of Retro Fitness, a leading fitness franchise that is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States.