Multi-Brand Operator Joins Pizza Factory

Established multi-brand operator Andrew Kim opened his first Pizza Factory in his hometown of Bakersfield, California, this month.

Kim has decades of experience in the restaurant industry. He owns several Flame Broiler locations. Having opened his first restaurant in 2010, his seasoned expertise in operations will serve him well in this next venture with Pizza Factory.

"I grew up in Bakersfield, and I am thrilled to officially open a Pizza Factory within this town that I know so well," said Andrew. "I operate other restaurants in the area, so I'm well-equipped with the skills needed to run a successful business. I knew I wanted to expand my restaurant ownership in Bakersfield, and Pizza Factory was really an obvious choice given it is a fantastic and well-respected brand in California."

Including multiple fast-casual prototypes, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never-frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine, and more.

"We're honored to have an experienced restaurant owner and operator like Andrew join our brand," said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. "He's familiar with what it takes to be successful in Bakersfield and will no doubt open his new restaurant with enthusiasm from the community."