Nontraditional Locations and Unprecedented Service

From airports to food trucks (and, it seems, just about everywhere in between), franchise brands are looking high and low to identify nontraditional locations that can carry out the brand’s promise. At the same time, franchise brands are more focused than ever on taking their customer experience to the next level, enhancing the journey so that customers join the loyal ranks of raving fans. These are both hot topics in franchising right now, so we decided to dig in to discover what strategies are working and what kinds of results franchisors are getting.

Our Managing Editor M. Scott Morris connected with executives from several brands, querying them about their brands’ strategies and the risks and rewards of experimenting with nontraditional locations. You may be familiar with nontraditional sites like airports and universities, but franchisors are also turning to movie theaters, travel centers, military bases, and beyond. There are, of course, pros and cons to trying out nontraditional locations, but when they work, franchisors say, there’s a rewarding ROI.

It’s hard to believe, but there was a time when saying, “Can I help you?” and “Thank you,” were enough to pass for good customer service. While proficiency and friendliness remain important, meeting customer expectations has become significantly more complex. Our Colleen McMillar spoke with executives at three distinct brands about how they are defining, and redefining, the customer experience.

Today’s successful companies need to go beyond the basics to truly understand their customers, anticipate their needs, and tailor communication across multiple channels. Perhaps most importantly, they must foster a sense of value for their guests. The reason is simple: Loyalty is no longer a given. Brands that consistently exceed expectations and make customers feel valued are the ones that will thrive. Companies that earn the newly created Franchise Customer Experience Certification dig into those topics in granular detail, and you can read about the course in this issue.

You’ll also find profile Q&As with Celebree School CEO Richie Huffman, Empower Brands CEO Scott Zide, and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CMO Laurie Curtis. All of our usual departments and columns are also here.

One thing you won’t want to miss in this issue is the unique story about how the University of Louisville’s Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence is making a difference in the lives of young business students. As they take courses in franchising and learn about this powerful business model, students see new possibilities for the future. The inspiring story by Helen Bond celebrates the franchising community as it opens the way forward for the next generation of franchisors and franchisees.