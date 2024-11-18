Peach State Slims Enters 10-Unit Deal with Slim Chickens

Peach State Slims plans to build 10 Slim Chickens units in North Georgia. Locations are slated for Floyd, Gordon, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Jackson and Clarke counties. The first unit is expected to open by April 2026.

Lance Burns and Mike Waller of Peach State Slims are leading the development. Seasoned Sonic franchisees with several locations, including one they co-own, Burns and Waller are well-prepared for this expansion. The duo's interest in Slim Chickens took root during frequent visits to a location in Florida, where they became attracted to the concept's menu and community-centric atmosphere.

"Slim Chickens is exactly the kind of concept we wanted to add to our portfolio with its strong focus on high-quality food and exceptional service," Burns said. "We are looking forward to bringing Slim Chickens' food to communities throughout northern Atlanta, as we are confident the concept will resonate with all."

The better-chicken brand has opened almost 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. More than 1,200 locations are in development.

"Peach State Slims is the type of franchise group that we're looking for, and with their experience, we have no doubt that their Georgia locations will be a success," said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. "We are so thankful for operators like them who are dedicated to sharing our Southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders with more members of the community."