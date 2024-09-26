Q&A with Joshua Tree Experts Service Brands Multi-Unit Franchisees Satish and Mini Kartha

Name: Satish and Mini Kartha

Title: Owner

Brands: Joshua Tree Experts

Units: 3

Years in franchising: Less than 1 year

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

We wanted to be an integral part of the Charlotte, North Carolina (NC?) community where we have lived for the past 15 years. Owning a service brand allows us to have a positive impact on homeowners, neighborhoods, parks, and helps folks enjoy outdoor living.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

We chose the tree service and plant health care industry because we live in a world where rapid development is reducing our city’s tree coverage and impacting our environment adversely. Joshua Tree Experts’ focus on tree preservation and plant health care resonated with us. Although it is a newcomer to the franchising world, we believe in the vision founder Joshua Malik has for the business and we wanted to be a part of it.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

It comes down to basics. Ensuring all touch points with customers are positive and setting your brand apart from the next service company. In this digitally connected world, clients have access to multiple service providers that do the same work as your brand. It is critical to ensure that you establish good relationships and communication with clients and give them an extraordinary experience, so they become lifelong clients.

What are the advantages to choosing a service brand?

Service brands enable you to work directly with clients. When you complete a project with them you get direct feedback (good or bad) which enables you to build on your strengths and address any improvement areas.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

We focus on contributing to a positive, supportive, and welcoming environment. Social media, especially Facebook, has been key in increasing visibility and engagement. Networking events, like those hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club can expand connections. Additionally, collaborating with real estate agents and other small businesses has strengthened our community ties. Most importantly, we prioritize providing top-notch services in the tree care and healthcare industry. We know that offering excellent tree and plant care from the start encourages clients to return and recommend us to others. When clients have a positive experience, they are more likely to come back. It’s all about creating strong interactions.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

To be successful in a service brand, you have to be a people person, because there is constant customer contact. Ensure that you think through and are comfortable with all the touch points that come into play when connecting with a potential customer. You will need to win customers, address any questions after the initial visit, and maintain a positive attitude even in the face of adverse circumstances.