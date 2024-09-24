Robertsons Bringing Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to Boise

Entrepreneurs Brian and Amanda Robertson agreed to open three Capriotti's Sandwich Shop units in Boise, Idaho, and the first is expected to open in December.

The Robertsons, who have owned and operated the Las Vegas-based Robertson Installations for the past nine years, have been loyal Capriotti's customers for more than 30 years. When they relocated their family to Idaho in 2023, they realized there was a market for their favorite sandwich chain in Boise.

"Since moving to Boise to be closer to family, we've met plenty of people who have traveled out to Las Vegas purely to get their fix of Capriotti's," said Amanda, a military veteran. "Given our experience in construction and passion for the brand, we were confident that we could make quick work of bringing Capriotti's here. In fact, we've already secured a lease for our second location, which will open later in 2025."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs.

"Our entrance into the Boise market has been a long time coming," said Capriotti's CEO Ashley Morris. "The focus for our team is always on partnering with people who bring a passion for the brand, a commitment to community, and a purpose-driven mindset to the franchise. That's exactly what we've found in Brian and Amanda, and what we hope Boise gets to experience as our footprint in the area grows from here."