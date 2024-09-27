 Service Brand Deals Added Through Late September

By: Kevin Behan | 214 Reads | 1 Shares

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens New Franchise Location in Pennsylvania

Byrider Franchisees Partner To Acquire Franchising Assets

GYMGUYZ Introduces GG Drive Platform

Home Clean Heroes Opens First Location in New Mexico

JETSET Empowers Clients Through Ongoing Innovation

Konala Partners with Fransmart To Launch a Healthy Fast-Food Franchise

Luxury Rocky Mountain Brokerage Affiliates with the Century 21 Brand

Men in Kilts Window Cleaning Adds Three Territories in Colorado

PickleRage Launches First Indoor Pickleball Club in Alabama with Mobile Location 

Scenthound Announces Debut of Daily Dental Support

Studio Pilates International Celebrates Expansion

Tint World Opens First Wisconsin Location in Menomonee Falls

Two Maids Brings New Franchise Location to The Villages, Florida

USA Insulation Adds Two New Territories in Minneapolis

 

