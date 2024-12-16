Service Brand Deals Added Through the Beginning of December
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
A Place at Home Opens New Location in Encinitas, California
AtWork To Bring Two New Locations to Austin, Texas Area
Children’s Lighthouse to Add New Location in Katy, Texas
Floor Coverings International Names Wes Sattler as Senior Director of Franchise Development
Hand & Stone Appoints Franchise Development Veteran Jim Atkinson as Vice President
Hounds Town USA Opens New Facility in Bradenton, Florida
Metal Supermarkets Adds New Location in Mobile, Alabama
PayMore Stores Signs Five-Unit Deal in Chicago
Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Introduces New IV Therapy Option
Pvolve Announces Signing of New Studio in San Antonio
Sir Grout Awards Territories in Michigan and Arizona
Synergy Homecare Adds New Location in Dawsonville, Georgia
Tommy’s Express Launches First Location in Arizona
