Service Brand Deals Added Through the End of November
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
AtWork To Open First Location in Wisconsin
Bodybar Pilates Appoints Michael Piermarini as Chief Operating Officer
Celebree School Named as Recipient of Inaugural Emerging Franchisor Award by the IFA
D1 Training Announces Four New Hires to Leadership Team
Dill Dinkers To Add New Location in White Marsh, Maryland
Dream Maker Bath & Kitchen Achieves Franchise Customer Experience Certification
Hand & Stone Massage Converts 30 LaVida Massage Locations
Hounds Town USA Opens New Location in Yaphank, New York
Lapels Cleaners Opens First Franchise in Houma, Louisiana
Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Taps Jeff Pannell as President, Chief Operating Operator
Pvolve Opens New Studio in Louisville
QC Kinetix Appoints Mark Montini as New Chief Executive Officer
Tint World Opens New Location in Verona, Wisconsin
