Service Brand Deals Continue To Grow During the Summer

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

AtWork Opens New Location in Panama City, Florida

Crunch Fitness Celebrates Grand Opening of New Location in Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania

DermaEnvy Skincare Names Chris Richard as New Chief Operating Officer

Fullspeed Automotive Appoints Harry Jenkins as President of Retail Operations

Hand & Stone Expands with Newest Spa in Lexington, SC

Home Clean Heroes Opens New Location in Ft. Worth, Texas

Joshua Tree Expands with First Location in Colorado

Lightbridge Academy Inspires Child Development Through a National Curriculum Event

Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Texas

SaaviHome Adds Two New Locations in Boulder and Castle Rock, Colorado

Scenthound Reaches Milestone 100th Location with Opening of New Franchise in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

Two Maids Adds Two New Locations in College Station, Texas

Tint World Adds J.R. Stocks and Kurt Hurley to Executive Team