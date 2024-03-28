Service Brand Deals Continue To Thrive Through Q1
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
AtWork Awards New Franchise in Panama City, Florida
Christian Brothers Automotive Opens in Simpsonville, South Carolina
Grasons Expands into Nevada with New Reno Franchise
Grease Monkey (FullSpeed Automotive) Inks 3-Unit Florida Deal
Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
Hounds Town USA Expands with New Houston Location
Lash Lounge (Franworth) Sold to Riverside Capital
Mozzie Dome (HomeFront Brands) Rebrands to Yard Patrol Pros
Pet Butler Franchise To Open in Fredericksburg, Virginia
Proforma Celebrates the Launch of Its 10,000th E-Commerce Store
Propelled Brands CEO Catherine Monson Named to IFA Hall of Fame
Pvolve Signs Agreements To Open 6 New Arizona Studios in in 2024
Retro Fitness Opens 3 New Clubs in Long Island, New York
Spring Green Franchisee Buys 2 Established Mosquito Businesses in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Success Space Signs 8-unit Regional Developer Agreement for Atlanta
The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Franchise in Wichita, Kansas
Wed Society Enters Four New Markets with New Franchise Deals
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$50,000
$500,000