Service Brand Deals Continue To Thrive Through Q1

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

AtWork Awards New Franchise in Panama City, Florida

Christian Brothers Automotive Opens in Simpsonville, South Carolina

Grasons Expands into Nevada with New Reno Franchise

Grease Monkey (FullSpeed Automotive) Inks 3-Unit Florida Deal

Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Hounds Town USA Expands with New Houston Location

Lash Lounge (Franworth) Sold to Riverside Capital

Mozzie Dome (HomeFront Brands) Rebrands to Yard Patrol Pros

Pet Butler Franchise To Open in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Proforma Celebrates the Launch of Its 10,000th E-Commerce Store

Propelled Brands CEO Catherine Monson Named to IFA Hall of Fame

Pvolve Signs Agreements To Open 6 New Arizona Studios in in 2024

Retro Fitness Opens 3 New Clubs in Long Island, New York

Spring Green Franchisee Buys 2 Established Mosquito Businesses in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Success Space Signs 8-unit Regional Developer Agreement for Atlanta

The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Franchise in Wichita, Kansas

Wed Society Enters Four New Markets with New Franchise Deals