Service Brands Keep on Growing in March!

By: Eddy Goldberg | 264 Reads |

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Ace Hardware and ServiceMaster Brands Announce Multi-Year Agreement

Batteries Plus Signs Area Development Agreement in Phoenix with MarLu Investment Group

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens New Location in Santa Rosa, California

Celebree School Inks 5-Unit Development Agreement with Its Largest Franchisee for Raleigh, NC

Code Ninjas Inks Deal with The Keith Bell Opportunity Central (OC) in Forney, Texas

Hounds Town USA Opens Latest Location in Las Vegas Region

Joshua Tree Experts Expands in Pennsylvania with Father/Son Team

Kinderdance 20-Year Franchisee Expands in Contra Costa County, California

Metal Supermarkets Opens in Ventura County, California 

RSVP Direct Mail Advertising Expands Marketing Services to Boise, Idaho

Season 2 Consign Announces Its First Multi-Unit Franchisees

The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Franchise in Smithtown, New York

The Dog Stop Announces Newest Location Coming to Baton Rouge

The Little Gym International To Expand into Florham Park, New Jersey

Upgrade Labs Set To Open in Austin in Mid-May

Published: March 18th, 2024

