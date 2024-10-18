Serving Up Big Boxing Leasing Wins for Unique Real Estate Franchises

As unique franchise concepts like pickleball clubs become more popular, securing real estate has become challenging and competitive. As the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., pickleball has spurred a surge in demand for indoor facilities where enthusiasts can play year-round, rain or shine. Finding the right indoor location for pickleball can be a daunting task due to the specific criteria required such as the correct space configuration, adequate ceiling heights, proper column spacing, enough space for restrooms per local building codes, sufficient parking, and the readiness of the location.

Locations that meet these requirements with reasonable rent terms are highly sought after, and the competition for securing them is fierce. We have found that for every big box store going out of business, there is another big box or pickleball club that wants the location.

Zoning and infrastructure obstacles

One of the most significant hurdles in establishing a unique franchise venue is navigating zoning laws and building infrastructure limitations. Pickleball clubs, for instance, often face uncertainty in zoning classification. Are they considered recreational or entertainment? The answer varies by location, with some areas requiring special use permits or waivers from anchor tenants that restrict recreational activities.

Infrastructure presents another challenge. Not all spaces are built to accommodate pickleball courts. Column spacing and ceiling height are critical factors, as the wrong configuration can make court layouts impossible or lead to inefficient use of space. The location’s readiness for things like restroom facilities, electrical systems, and lighting also needs to be considered, adding to the complexity of securing suitable sites.

At PickleRage, the real estate process is streamlined so franchisees feel fully supported from start to finish. We provide “white glove” service, handling everything from onboarding and lease negotiation to construction project management. Our goal is to make sure that every location is ideal and cost-effective, and we work with contractors, architects, and vendors to manage design and construction, ensuring a turnkey project.

The importance of strategic partnerships

Securing the right space often comes down to relationships, and franchises with established networks of property owners and developers have a distinct advantage. Through a partnership with a private equity firm, our franchisees benefit from an unparalleled network of brokers, landlords, and critical market data, providing them with a distinct advantage in acquiring real estate. These relationships have been carefully built and nurtured, positioning us as a go-to partner for exclusive, off-market opportunities and prime big-box locations before they hit the market. In a competitive real estate industry, being top of mind with landlords and brokers can make all the difference.

Creating an appealing consumer experience

With so many free outdoor pickleball courts available, what draws players to paid, indoor venues? It’s the premium experience. Successful franchises differentiate themselves by offering top-notch amenities, such as climate control, non-skid court surfaces, high-quality lighting, and features including online reservations, live streaming, and professional instruction. Additionally, offering programming such as leagues, tournaments, and clinics enhances the member experience, fostering a sense of community and engagement. These elements create an environment that goes beyond just a place to play, offering members a community and convenience that outdoor courts cannot match.

For a franchise to thrive, location visibility and access are paramount. Pickleball clubs should ideally be located in shopping areas or near popular dining spots, ensuring that players can easily drop in before or after work. The presence of strong co-tenants can also elevate the club’s profile and drive additional foot traffic.

Looking ahead: The future of unique real estate

The demand for unique venues is expected to grow in the coming years, particularly in recreational industries like pickleball. Shifting consumer habits, particularly among younger generations, are driving this trend as people increasingly seek out unique, experience-driven activities. This growth will likely outpace the availability of suitable real estate, making it even more challenging for franchises to secure the right locations.

For franchise brands expanding into this space, maintaining flexibility, building strong industry partnerships, and thoroughly understanding the logistical requirements are key to success. As recreational venues continue to evolve, franchises that adapt quickly and strategically will be best positioned to thrive in the increasingly competitive unique real estate landscape.

Chris Diass is the VP of Real Estate & Construction at PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise.