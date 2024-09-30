 Survey: McDonald's Leads with Household Penetration

By: M. Scott Morris | 134 Reads | 1 Shares

From McDonald's to Subway, Numerator's Retailer, Restaurant & Brand Snapshots have been updated through the first half of 2024 and provide a quick look at key shopping metrics and shopper profiles for a variety of U.S. retailers, limited-service restaurants, and brands. Here are a few restaurant insights:

  • McDonald's has the highest household penetration of any LSR: 87% of U.S. households visited in the past 12 months (ending June 30), and the average McDonald's shopper visited more than once a week (54 visits) and spent $461.
  • Starbucks shoppers are more likely to be high income and urban Gen Xers who dine out more than four times weekly. 
  • 67% of U.S. households purchased Starbucks in in the past 12 months with the average shopper making 22 purchases.
  • Chipotle shoppers are 43% more likely to be Gen Z, 30% more likely to live in urban areas, and 44% more likely to be Black.
  • Dunkin' shoppers are slightly less likely to be impulse buyers, but they do spend 14% of their dollars at restaurants (17% more likely to do so than all shoppers). 
  • Subway shoppers are 18% more likely to live in rural areas.

 

Published: September 30th, 2024

