Survey: McDonald's Leads with Household Penetration
From McDonald's to Subway, Numerator's Retailer, Restaurant & Brand Snapshots have been updated through the first half of 2024 and provide a quick look at key shopping metrics and shopper profiles for a variety of U.S. retailers, limited-service restaurants, and brands. Here are a few restaurant insights:
- McDonald's has the highest household penetration of any LSR: 87% of U.S. households visited in the past 12 months (ending June 30), and the average McDonald's shopper visited more than once a week (54 visits) and spent $461.
- Starbucks shoppers are more likely to be high income and urban Gen Xers who dine out more than four times weekly.
- 67% of U.S. households purchased Starbucks in in the past 12 months with the average shopper making 22 purchases.
- Chipotle shoppers are 43% more likely to be Gen Z, 30% more likely to live in urban areas, and 44% more likely to be Black.
- Dunkin' shoppers are slightly less likely to be impulse buyers, but they do spend 14% of their dollars at restaurants (17% more likely to do so than all shoppers).
- Subway shoppers are 18% more likely to live in rural areas.
Published: September 30th, 2024
