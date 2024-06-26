Survey: Small Business Owners Reaching to Make Rent
U.S.-based small businesses are facing increasing financial challenges with May 2024 setting new records for rent delinquency and highlighting persistent economic woes. That's according to Alignable's May Revenue & Rent Report, based on responses from 4,081 randomly selected SMB owners surveyed during May plus historical data.
Key Findings:
- Rent delinquency breaks new three-year record: 46% of small business owners couldn't afford to pay their May rent in full and on time, up from 43% in April. This is the highest rent delinquency rate since March 2021.
- Soaring rent costs: 58% of SMBs report rent increases over the past six months, a rise from 54% in April.
- Revenue declines: 71% of pre-COVID SMBs are earning less than before the pandemic (up from 68% in April), with 46% making half or less of their previous monthly income. And 72% of newer business owners say they're earning less than last year.
- Labor costs: 70% of SMBs are paying higher wages than last year.
- Interest rate: 52% say the current interest rate is negatively impacting their business, and 46% say they'll need the Federal Reserve to lower the rate by at least three points before recovery occurs.
- Credit card debt: 47% say their credit card debt is growing due to high interest rates.
- Cash crunch: 39% say they only have one month or less of cash reserves, up five percentage points from April.
- Top concern: 33% of SMB owners cite cumulative inflation as their primary worry; 89% report higher supply costs than last year.
State-specific data:
- New York: 56% of SMB owners polled couldn't pay May rent—a record high over the past year.
- Texas and Virginia: Both at 50%.
- Florida: 47%, a 10-percentage-point increase from April.
- Michigan and Pennsylvania: 46%, each up 13 percentage points month over month.
- Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington State: 40%, up 11 percentage points for Illinois.
Sector-specific struggles:
- Travel/lodging: 51% unable to pay May rent, up 27 percentage points from April.
- Science/tech and transportation: Both sectors see 50% rent delinquency rates.
- Retail: 46% delinquency, up 12 percentage points from April.
- Restaurants: 45%, but seven percentage points down month over month.
Click here to see the full report.
Published: June 26th, 2024
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee,...
Cash Required:
$200,000
$200,000
Request Info
Added
Voted Greatest Sandwich in America! But it's not just about the great food. We also create extraordinary business opportunities for our franchisees...
Cash Required:
$200,000
$200,000
Request Info
Added