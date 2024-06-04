Thompson Family Bringing Kona Ice to Mississippi and Alabama

Greg and Juanita Thompson are teaming with their son and daughter-in-law, Kris and Hannah, to bring Kona Ice to communities in Mississippi and Alabama. The family business will serve territories in Richton and Leakesville in Mississippi as well as Mobile and Washington counties in Alabama. Expect Kona Ice trucks to visit fairs, festivals, school events and more.

"We're thrilled to bring Kona Ice to the communities of Mississippi and Alabama. With our diverse backgrounds, each of us in the Thompson family has something to bring to the table," said Juanita Thompson, owner of Kona Ice of Urban Oasis. "My husband Greg and I are partnering with our son, Kris, and daughter-in-law, Hannah to make this experience a family affair. We're looking forward to making a positive impact—one shaved ice at a time—and bringing a tropical oasis to the rural areas in Mississippi and Alabama. We're ready to roll out, spread joy, and make a difference in every community we serve."

Kona Ice's offers overflowing cups of freshly shaved ice and then allows customers to help themselves to any of the 10 tastes on the truck's Flavorwave, Kona's innovative self-service dispensing system that allows for full customization. Guests also have the option to choose from the additional 20-plus flavors and 500 different combinations offered.

"The Thompson family shares our commitment to giving back," said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Florence, Kentucky-based Kona Ice. "They want to make a positive influence on the people in their community, whether it's providing new textbooks, sports uniforms, or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have the Thompsons on board."

Dedicated to making a difference in local areas, Kona Ice continues to be committed to philanthropy in the communities it serves, raising $180 million in total donations nationwide since 2007. The Thomson family will continue the tradition by donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams, and community organizations. The Thompsons pledge to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each event they host.