Top Takeaways from SOCi's 2024 Consumer Behavior Index

SOCi asked 1,002 U.S. consumers to weigh in on their practices and preferences when interacting online and offline with local businesses.

In “Nurturing the Relationship: Top Takeaways from SOCi’s Consumer Behavior Index,” SOCi asked consumers 1) what sites and apps they use to research and discover local businesses; 2) the peer feedback about businesses that they both use and provide; 3) the importance of open lines of communication between customers and local businesses; and 4) consumer feelings about AI in local marketing.

The report identified six top takeaways. Each includes graphics breaking down the responses statistically, along with more-detailed “Findings” and an “Action Item” for local marketers:

Takeaway #1: Customers love helpful online profiles

Takeaway #2: Search or social? Learning your customers’ love language

Takeaway #3: Consumers love recommendations from peers

Takeaway #4: Social is where consumer relationships thrive… or falter

Takeaway #5: Bonding through digital communication

Takeaway #6: The use of AI is fine, but transparency is key

Respondents were equally distributed across the U.S. The gender breakdown was 47% male, 51% female, 1% non-binary, and 1% who preferred not to state a gender.

To download the report, click here.