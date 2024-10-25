Unlocking Entrepreneurial Potential: How Service Franchises Provide Opportunities Without Requiring Industry Experience

Entering the world of entrepreneurship can seem daunting, especially without prior industry experience. However, the number of people transitioning from corporate jobs to becoming their own boss has surged since the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the U.S Department of Treasury, the United States is averaging 430,000 new business applications per month in 2024, which is 50 percent more than in 2019.

With this upward trend, many aspiring business owners are turning to franchising. Franchising offers a unique opportunity to break into profitable sectors without requiring prior experience. Franchise owners receive extensive resources, including comprehensive training and ongoing support, marketing tools, purchasing power, and other exclusive benefits independent contractors may not have access to.

The specific sector you choose to franchise in is just as important as the decision to franchise. While they all come with a learning curve, some appeal more to people with limited industry experience than others. There are a variety of home service brands that offer a perfect opportunity for people without experience in the field to thrive as a business owner. Here are just a few.

Pet waste removal

Pet ownership in the U.S. has surged, with 66 percent of households owning pets as of 2024, according to Forbes. This rise in pet ownership has driven an increased demand for pet-related services like waste management. Pet waste removal has become a niche market that’s been resistant to economic uncertainties, offers opportunities to scale, and attracts investors with its low-investment and high-return potential. Franchises provide opportunities for individuals seeking a flexible lifestyle and are willing to invest time in learning the tools of the trade.

Pool service

There are more than 10 million swimming pools in the U.S. and only about half of those homeowners use a pool cleaning and maintenance service provider. Franchise owners can capitalize on this opportunity to scale their business to be profitable year-round. From pool maintenance and repairs to renovations, the pool service industry offers plenty of options to maintain steady and recurring income.

Professional pet care

Similar to pet waste removal, the pet care industry has made significant strides in recent years. This sector presents a strong opportunity for new entrepreneurs as more pet owners seek personalized, reliable, and convenient dog walking, pet sitting, and mobile grooming services. This industry is attractive to many because it allows people to turn their passion for pets into a thriving business with detailed training and ongoing support.

Cleaning services

For those who are looking to work regular hours and enjoy weekends with family and friends, the cleaning services industry is a worthwhile option because of its recurring revenue model. The cleaning industry has steadily grown over the years, driven by rising demand for residential and commercial services. This growth is also fueled by increased hygiene awareness and busy lifestyles.

Pest control

According to IBISWorld, the pest control industry grew at a compound annual growth rate of more than five percent from 2018 to 2023. With a positive market outlook and experts anticipating continued growth, pest control franchises are a viable business opportunity to consider. Having navigated economic uncertainties and established themselves as essential businesses homeowners rely on year-round, pest control companies are a good investment for those with minimal background in the field.

Becoming your own boss in an industry you have no prior experience in can be both exciting and intimidating. While challenges are inevitable, franchising provides the training and resources needed to overcome obstacles, allowing you to take control of your career and foster growth opportunities.

Jordan Wilson is Senior Vice President, Franchise Development at Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands, which includes DoodyCalls, America’s Swimming Pool Company, Woofie’s, and Mosquito Squad.