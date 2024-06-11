 Wang To Expand Angry Chickz in Texas
By: M. Scott Morris | 126 Reads |

Wang To Expand Angry Chickz in Texas

Jim Wang, a seasoned restaurateur and multi-unit franchisee, signed an area development deal to expand the reach of Angry Chickz into Texas. He plans to open his first unit in Houston in October.

Wang operates more than 50 restaurants across seven states, including 14 JINYA Ramen Bars. After visiting Angry Chickz in Aliso Viejo, California, he recognized the potential for scaling Angry Chickz throughout Texas.

"While I was visiting California recently, I heard about the concept and its unique history and had to try it firsthand," he said. "Not only was the chicken utterly fantastic, but I immediately recognized the opportunity to scale this concept and stand out in the chicken category. This brand has so much talent, and the food is simply exceptional."

Wang's development agreement with Angry Chickz aims to bring the brand's signature heat throughout Texas with its first location opening in Houston with plans to expand to San Antonio and beyond.

Angry Chickz founder and CEO David Mkhitaryan has his sights set on expanding throughout Texas and is confident that Wang is the ideal partner to grow the brand in the state.

"Welcoming Jim to the Angry Chickz family marks a significant milestone," Mkhitaryan said. "Strategic franchise partnerships like this allow us to reach more communities, create jobs, and spread the joy of our signature hot chicken."

Published: June 11th, 2024

