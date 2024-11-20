What McDonald's Didn't Do During Its Crisis Part 2

McDonald's current dilemma offers a sobering lesson on how even the biggest names can falter—and what proactive steps you need to avoid a similar fate. The fast-food giant's recent challenges highlight the need for franchisees to master reputation management and strategic planning.

This is part 2. Click here for part 1.

Local adaptation

While corporate McDonald's may release statements, local franchisees should mirror this with community-focused initiatives. Franchisees could partner with local health departments to validate practices and share results publicly.

Local consistency. While following corporate guidelines, franchisees should customize their approach to show that they understand and are addressing local concerns. This means training staff to answer questions and emphasizing safety standards visibly, like through posted notices or local ads.

Scenario planning

Using scenario planning, franchisees can map out potential responses for crises initiated by the broader brand. This could include arranging partnerships with local vendors to support community events or sponsoring safety workshops that align with the business' values.

Building goodwill. Franchisees who establish proactive community engagement programs can reinforce trust, showcasing a commitment that extends beyond the corporate brand. Given that 82% of consumers expect long-term changes following a crisis, such efforts help ensure sustained reputation recovery.

Practical steps

Hold local press briefings . Be available to the local press to share proactive measures.

. Be available to the local press to share proactive measures. Engage on social media. Use franchise-specific channels to respond quickly and show care.

Use franchise-specific channels to respond quickly and show care. Highlight local achievements. Reinforce local contributions and community engagement to counter negative brand-wide narratives.

Reputation management

Proactive plans. Franchisees should regularly monitor social media and review platforms while maintaining accurate listings. Quick, professional responses to reviews—particularly negative ones—show customer commitment.

Franchisees should regularly monitor social media and review platforms while maintaining accurate listings. Quick, professional responses to reviews—particularly negative ones—show customer commitment. Effective review handling. Respond with empathy, offer genuine apologies, outline solutions, and take discussions private where appropriate. This demonstrates responsibility, reassures the public, and supports customer loyalty.

Industry implications

When your phone buzzes with the news no franchise owner wants to see, will you be ready? For many McDonald's franchisees, the E. coli outbreak was that very moment—a sudden, gut-wrenching shift from routine to crisis mode. It highlighted how even the most established brands can stumble without a solid crisis response plan.

But the story doesn't have to end there. You can turn that anxious moment of seeing crisis alerts into a confident moment of action. By implementing proactive strategies, scenario planning, and localized engagement initiatives, you'll transform potential panic into prepared response.

Remember, crises are inevitable, but being unprepared isn't. Equip yourself and your franchise to handle the unexpected with transparency, swift communication, and strategic foresight. This way, when the buzz of breaking news strikes, you won't be scrambling; you'll be leading with clarity, preserving your brand's trust, and steering your business toward stability and long-term success.

Prepare now, and when the crisis comes, you'll not only endure but come out stronger, proving that resilience is built in the quiet moments before the storm.

Click here for a free reputation management guide and here for a scenario planning template.

Kendall Rawls with Rawls Succession Planners knows and understands the challenges that impact the success of a complex, privately held, and family-owned business. Contact us today to arrange a consultation and discover how we can empower you to overcome obstacles and achieve lasting success. Whether you're navigating regulatory shifts or striving to build a top-tier team, we're here to help you thrive in today's multi-unit franchising landscape. For more information, visit seekingsuccession.com or email kendall@rawlsgroup.com.