Baskin-Robbins Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$200,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$25,000
|Total Investment:
|$94,350 - $402,200
|Royalty Fee:
|5.9% of gross sales
|Advertising Fee:
|5% gross sales
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
A Brand People Know and Love
With more than 7,800 worldwide locations, Baskin-Robbins is one of the world's largest chains of ice cream shops. We are in search of exceptional franchise candidates to grow with us. If you meet our qualifications, have a passion for your local community, and of course, love ice cream - it's time to consider joining the Baskin-Robbins family!
A Recognized Leader
Here's the Scoop
There are plenty of reasons to invest with a brand as fun as Baskin-Robbins. Here's a taste of why entrepreneurs are considering Baskin-Robbins as their franchise of choice.
Development Options
Baskin-Robbins offers flexible designs to fit almost any location!
Traditional Shops
Depending on the location you have in mind--freestanding, end-cap or in-line--our real estate and construction experts are ready to assist in the development and build-out of your site. Site criteria typical for a Baskin-Robbins is 800 to 1,500 sq. ft. with approximately 20 feet of frontage.
Non-Traditional Shops
Incorporating the flexible design concepts of Baskin-Robbins into your non-traditional venue allows you to enhance your space and keep customers coming.
Training, Systems & Field Support
Baskin-Robbins provides a comprehensive operating system designed to help build business along with a world-class training program that covers branding, business management and more. In addition, Franchisees always have access to an experienced field support team.
Is Baskin-Robbins Right For You?
Our exceptional Franchisees are the sprinkles to our ice cream. Our ideal candidiate will have:
Ready to take the next step? To be considered as a franchise candidate, start by completing the form.
