Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Franchise Opportunity

Premier Medical Spa &

Wellness Center Franchise Opportunity

"The Art of Beauty-The Science of Youth" We are excited about your interest to become a franchisee and become part of our mission to bring the most innovative and cutting-edge age management and wellness products and services to the United States. Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is leading the growth explosion in the medical aesthetic and wellness market; a niche of the health and age management industry. Our sales growth, exemplary service delivery, and rapid expansion guarantee we are the leading brand in the category. The Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center franchise uniquely combines non-surgical aesthetic enhancements and medical treatments that improve both our clients' health and appearance. With a suite of modern and safe services, including our unique hormone replacement therapy and regenerative stem cell therapy, both being non-invasive procedures aimed at optimizing the functions of the adrenal system and reversing the degenerative effects of aging, respectively. Our clients look better, feel better, and experience what it's like to age beautifully. Since 2005, our business model has been the perfect diversification plan for seasoned entrepreneurs and physicians seeking a cutting edge offering in a rapidly growing market expected to exceed $21 billion by 2024. Why Franchise With Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center? While our services demonstrate dramatic, visible results, as with most services targeting health and appearance, they must be repeated and maintained. Our model is designed to create a base of clients who return regularly and who become advocates for our brand. We are faithful to providing the best in client care. Our staff of experts is dedicated to understanding each client's personal goals then selecting and delivering the combination of treatments that provide the most effective results. Each Center is supervised by a licensed medical doctor and supported by a staff of qualified medical providers. We operate in a small footprint of approximately 2,000 square feet using only state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality of products. You receive the benefit of nationally negotiated product pricing not available to the competition. A Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Franchise offers unique opportunities for Medical Doctors currently in private practice including: Develop a new client base that may also frequent your medical practice

Avoid the influence and pressure on your practice from major insurance carriers

Eliminate the cost and delay resulting from accounts receivable collections

Eliminate overhead costs associated with managing insurance providers. For Seasoned Entrepreneurs, a Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Franchise offers: The opportunity to capitalize on the growth of a new niche in the well-established medical aesthetic industry

Conquer the competition by being first to market with the leading brand in the category

Enjoy increasing sales serving the two largest consumer segments in the U.S. - Millennials and Baby Boomers

Capitalize on product and equipment savings of tens of thousands of dollars through a network of vendors and nationally negotiated pricing. Join a Growing Health & Wellness Franchise We operate in a segment of the health and wellness industry known as 'medical aesthetics'. The non- invasive aesthetic industry is expected to generate an estimated $16.7 billion per year while experiencing annual growth in excess of 4.5%. Once thought to attract mostly female clients, the male market has grown 15% since 2014 and 260% since 1997. 2018 AUV as $1.9M with EBITDA as high as 31% as stated in the 2019 FDD There are two primary motivations for clients to seek our services: Early interruption of the aging process and, The desire to slow a process that has already begun. Our core client base ranges in age from 22 to 50+ years although we service many clients beyond the age of 50. With an average visit cost of approximately $400 we serve a broad socio-economic range. Further, our services are specifically designed to address the needs of many ethnicities making our client demographic very broad. Franchise Support and Services Real Estate - our real estate professionals will assist with market and site selection, consult with you regarding lease negotiation, visit your site during construction to provide a progress report and to ensure your Center presents our dramatic brand and image

- our real estate professionals will assist with market and site selection, consult with you regarding lease negotiation, visit your site during construction to provide a progress report and to ensure your Center presents our dramatic brand and image Equipment and Product Supply - we regularly negotiate product prices with vendors providing you the benefits of our volume-based discounts that are unmatched in the industry

- we regularly negotiate product prices with vendors providing you the benefits of our volume-based discounts that are unmatched in the industry Professional training - we provide the highest level of quality care and business operations training to franchise owners and their staff. Training programs are conducted by our support team both at our training facility and your Center. On-going field training programs are provided by manufacturer representatives.

- we provide the highest level of quality care and business operations training to franchise owners and their staff. Training programs are conducted by our support team both at our training facility and your Center. On-going field training programs are provided by manufacturer representatives. Marketing Expertise - our marketing professionals have developed and tested a library of proven consumer promotions and the media strategies needed to encourage consumer trial and to build a base of loyal, high repeat clients. They will assist you in budgeting, planning and executing a local marketing strategy from the Grand Opening Red-Carpet event to on-going monthly advertising.

- our marketing professionals have developed and tested a library of proven consumer promotions and the media strategies needed to encourage consumer trial and to build a base of loyal, high repeat clients. They will assist you in budgeting, planning and executing a local marketing strategy from the Grand Opening Red-Carpet event to on-going monthly advertising. New Center Launch Process - based upon the multiple Centers we opened over the last 12 years, we developed a comprehensive New Center Launch process addressing every element of success from establishing your corporate entity to providing only the highest quality service, marketing execution, and profitability management. The process begins the moment you become a Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Franchise owner. As the BHRC brand continues to grow across the country, we are seeking both successful business operators/managers and medical professionals to become franchise owners. Successful franchise owners are high energy, enthusiastic self-starters eager to build relationships in the local community and take pride in bringing a high end, specialized line of products and services to market. If you'd like to learn more about becoming a Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center franchise owner, simply complete and submit the form below. Upon receipt, we will be in contact to discuss the steps in our franchise approval process. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.