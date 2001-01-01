Black Bear Diners Franchise Opportunity

We're Making Tracks All trails lead to a franchise opportunity that satisfies your hunger for success. Since 1995, Black Bear Diner has been bringing a unique experience to the diner franchise restaurant category. As a business with over 140 locations in 14 states and counting, our brand values, culture and heritage are ready to position you for success. Wow! Factor Food - Guests love the huge, generous servings, making the quality and abundance of food we serve unmatched in the category and a big reason they return again and again.

- Guests love the huge, generous servings, making the quality and abundance of food we serve unmatched in the category and a big reason they return again and again. Unparalleled Guest Loyalty - Our typical guests are loyal, multi-generational families of all ages that visit us for life events or to enjoy a hearty meal.

- Our typical guests are loyal, multi-generational families of all ages that visit us for life events or to enjoy a hearty meal. 3 Strong Dayparts - Serving all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner, these solid revenue drivers are just one of the factors that help our Franchise Partners continually achieve high AUVs.

- Serving all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner, these solid revenue drivers are just one of the factors that help our Franchise Partners continually achieve high AUVs. Ranked Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains - We're continually recognized by the industry. For 5 years in a row, we've been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

- We're continually recognized by the industry. For 5 years in a row, we've been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. Unique Brand Experience - Our bear-themed branding is seen throughout the diner from the welcome bear wood carving outside to the cabin-themed interior and branded merchandise. There's numerous rewards to Ownership A Black Bear Diner franchise is a great addition to your portfolio. There's Plenty of Room in Our Woods to Grow Now is the perfect time to join the Black Bear Diner family as we expand and continue to see year-after-year expansion. Our Franchise Partners keep coming back for more as they continue to invest and grow footprints in their local markets. And there's room to scale in your own market, as more than half of our growth is coming from franchise locations. Look at where we've been and where we're going. A Model That's More Than A Meal There are huge advantages in being a diner franchise with three nearly equal sales per daypart that contribute to a high AUV. Our all-day breakfast offering stretches through dinner for higher, more favorable margins.

Dine-in, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, catering and private/event dining enhances guest convenience.

Our WOW-Factor food keeps them coming back with the quality and abundance unmatched in the family dining category.

Fantastic retail area featuring Black Bear Diner branded apparel, coffee, toys, mugs and more for heightened brand awareness and additional income. We Won't Leave You Alone in The Woods Our support is centered around relationships. When you join us, you become family. Our comprehensive support is always in place to help you every step of the way. During your journey, you'll receive: New Diner Openings Site Selection, Design and Construction Pre-opening Hands-on Training Program

Ongoing Training & Support Year-round Marketing Consultation Onboarding Programs Operations Technology Culinary & Supply Chain

Are You Ready to Make Tracks With Us? Complete the form, and one of our Franchise Development team members will be in touch. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.