Black Bear Diners Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials
It’s real restauranting. It’s cooking food. And the end result is something you can be really proud of.
The support was amazing; how quickly they turned around; had a plan in place during the pandemic, relaxed the royalties, kept talking with the franchisees and listened; you don’t get that with every brand.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$55,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,193,800 - $2,194,200
|Royalty Fee:
|4.5%
|Advertising Fee:
|1%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
We're Making Tracks
All trails lead to a franchise opportunity that satisfies your hunger for success.
Since 1995, Black Bear Diner has been bringing a unique experience to the diner franchise restaurant category. As a business with over 140 locations in 14 states and counting, our brand values, culture and heritage are ready to position you for success.
There's numerous rewards to Ownership
A Black Bear Diner franchise is a great addition to your portfolio.
There's Plenty of Room in Our Woods to Grow
Now is the perfect time to join the Black Bear Diner family as we expand and continue to see year-after-year expansion. Our Franchise Partners keep coming back for more as they continue to invest and grow footprints in their local markets. And there's room to scale in your own market, as more than half of our growth is coming from franchise locations. Look at where we've been and where we're going.
A Model That's More Than A Meal
There are huge advantages in being a diner franchise with three nearly equal sales per daypart that contribute to a high AUV.
We Won't Leave You Alone in The Woods
Our support is centered around relationships. When you join us, you become family. Our comprehensive support is always in place to help you every step of the way. During your journey, you'll receive:
