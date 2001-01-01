 Brain Balance Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Brain Balance Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

You have so many layers of support. Corporate and the owners are communicating constantly. Nobody comes in feeling unsupported from fellow franchisees, or from corporate; they’re all amazing. There has never been a better time to buy a Brain Balance center.

Heather W.
Franchisee

Whether we've been in the Brain Balance community for six months, six years, or 10 years, we know that this program produces results that we don't find anywhere else. And we are giving families their lives back. When you bring hope back to a family, that is priceless.

Megan G.
Franchisee

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $125,000
Net Worth: $450,000
Franchise Fee: $45,000
Total Investment: $339,486 - $583,431

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AR, CA, DC, FL, HI, IL, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, TN, TX, WA

Brain Balance has 80 centers nationwide and has helped more than 50,000 children, teens and adults. The franchise continues to grow throughout the United States with international expansion on the horizon.

Brain Balance Achievement Centers offer a personalized, drug-free program designed to improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance in children and adults. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, academics, and nutrition. The program can be delivered through multiple modalities including in-center, virtual or hybrid.

Why Brain Balance Achievement Centers?

  • Brain Balance Franchise OpportunityMission-driven business with multiple revenue streams
  • 2022 average monthly revenue-per-center and average revenue-per-center was the highest in franchise history
  • Multiple delivery modalities, including in-center, online and hybrid
  • Turnkey programs and learning management system
  • Brain Balance Franchise System--proprietary tech to support training, marketing, CRM and program delivery

Ideal Candidate

If you are a business leader who is committed to community outreach and education as well as making a difference in people's lives, you have what it takes to thrive as a Brain Balance owner. No specialized training or a background in education or developmental delays is required. Our whole-person approach is based on decades of research. We need passionate entrepreneurs who can follow our program and our franchise systems.

Brain Balance owners come from a variety of backgrounds. They include entrepreneurs, chiropractors, therapists, educators, business executives and more. Regardless of background, our successful franchisees have developed solid business acumen whether through successful corporate careers, entrepreneurial experience, familiarity with P&Ls or marketing experience.

Our top performers share common characteristics:

  • Brain Balance Franchise OpportunityEnjoy working with children
  • Dedicated to providing best in class service
  • Educated
  • Good listeners and communicators
  • Like to work independently in a structured environment
  • Think like a business owner
  • Are ambitious and dedicated to growing their business
  • Possess high integrity, honesty and common sense

Benefits

Brain Balance Support and Training

When you own a Brain Balance, you'll be in business for yourself, not by yourself. One of the biggest benefits of joining a successful franchise system is the training and support you can rely on throughout the life of your franchise. We offer support for all your business needs, from site selection and build-out to marketing and sales prospecting. In addition to business, marketing and sales support we offer comprehensive training on the Brain Balance Program using our proprietary Brain Balance training platform.

Your initial training and support include:

  • Brain Balance Franchise OpportunityBrain Balance Training Portal: 40 hours of remote training. Over 125 active training courses to prepare you and your team weekly training calls/classes
  • On Site Training: Our training team will provide you and your team 24 hours of hands-on mastery training once you and your staff have completed the remote training courses
  • Soft Opening Support: A team member will travel to your new center and confirm that your center is set up correctly and that you are ready to open for business
  • Grand Opening Support: Dr Rebecca Jackson, our VP of Programs and Outcomes, will travel to your Grand Opening event and attend your ribbon cutting ceremony and give a talk/lecture to your guests

Ongoing Training and Education:

Brain Balance continually looks for ways to introduce new programs, products and services to increase your opportunity to serve a broader customer base. We offer comprehensive training with each new opportunity. Webinars, supplemental training videos and resource guides will provide you and your staff all the training you need for any new operational protocols. Some of the training and support structures we have in place include:
  • Brain Balance Franchise OpportunityOn-demand franchise and center staff support
  • Customer relationship management system
  • Bi-weekly office hours with subject matter experts
  • Brain Balance Franchisee Mentor Program
  • Designated vendor partners on everything from exterior signage to therapeutic-grade essential oils

Marketing and Advertising Support:

Brain Balance is not like typical education franchises. Our Achievement Centers are a place where anyone who is struggling to overcome a variety of challenges, from behavioral and emotional to academic and social issues can come for help. Our unique personalized program combines physical, sensory and cognitive exercises with academic skill training and healthy nutrition to address the underlying issues that can keep people from living their healthiest lives. It's a unique position that requires a unique marketing approach. We've worked hard over the past decade to establish a strong national brand. We'll help you leverage the work that's already been done to develop a comprehensive local marketing program. Marketing support Includes:

  • Brain Balance Franchise OpportunityProfessionally produced radio and TV commercials
  • Email and direct marketing support and assets
  • National website
  • Local microsites and blogs
  • Content marketing (videos, etc.) and social media
  • Professional search engine, broadcast and social media marketing services through preferred partners

Sales Support:

We provide you with customer relationship management (CRM) tools and coaching to ensure you have the sales support you need to grow your franchise. We offer sales support including communication strategies that generate leads as well as customer and lead management.

  • Training and Support
  • Financing Available
  • Multi Units
  • SBA Approved
Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Brain Balance? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Brain Balance so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters