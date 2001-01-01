Brain Balance Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$125,000
|Net Worth:
|$450,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$45,000
|Total Investment:
|$339,486 - $583,431
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AR, CA, DC, FL, HI, IL, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, TN, TX, WA
|
Brain Balance has 80 centers nationwide and has helped more than 50,000 children, teens and adults. The franchise continues to grow throughout the United States with international expansion on the horizon.
Brain Balance Achievement Centers offer a personalized, drug-free program designed to improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance in children and adults. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, academics, and nutrition. The program can be delivered through multiple modalities including in-center, virtual or hybrid.
Why Brain Balance Achievement Centers?
Ideal Candidate
If you are a business leader who is committed to community outreach and education as well as making a difference in people's lives, you have what it takes to thrive as a Brain Balance owner. No specialized training or a background in education or developmental delays is required. Our whole-person approach is based on decades of research. We need passionate entrepreneurs who can follow our program and our franchise systems.
Brain Balance owners come from a variety of backgrounds. They include entrepreneurs, chiropractors, therapists, educators, business executives and more. Regardless of background, our successful franchisees have developed solid business acumen whether through successful corporate careers, entrepreneurial experience, familiarity with P&Ls or marketing experience.
Our top performers share common characteristics:
Benefits
Brain Balance Support and Training
When you own a Brain Balance, you'll be in business for yourself, not by yourself. One of the biggest benefits of joining a successful franchise system is the training and support you can rely on throughout the life of your franchise. We offer support for all your business needs, from site selection and build-out to marketing and sales prospecting. In addition to business, marketing and sales support we offer comprehensive training on the Brain Balance Program using our proprietary Brain Balance training platform.
Your initial training and support include:
Ongoing Training and Education:Brain Balance continually looks for ways to introduce new programs, products and services to increase your opportunity to serve a broader customer base. We offer comprehensive training with each new opportunity. Webinars, supplemental training videos and resource guides will provide you and your staff all the training you need for any new operational protocols. Some of the training and support structures we have in place include:
Marketing and Advertising Support:
Brain Balance is not like typical education franchises. Our Achievement Centers are a place where anyone who is struggling to overcome a variety of challenges, from behavioral and emotional to academic and social issues can come for help. Our unique personalized program combines physical, sensory and cognitive exercises with academic skill training and healthy nutrition to address the underlying issues that can keep people from living their healthiest lives. It's a unique position that requires a unique marketing approach. We've worked hard over the past decade to establish a strong national brand. We'll help you leverage the work that's already been done to develop a comprehensive local marketing program. Marketing support Includes:
Sales Support:
We provide you with customer relationship management (CRM) tools and coaching to ensure you have the sales support you need to grow your franchise. We offer sales support including communication strategies that generate leads as well as customer and lead management.
