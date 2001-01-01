Brain Balance Franchise Opportunity

Brain Balance has 80 centers nationwide and has helped more than 50,000 children, teens and adults. The franchise continues to grow throughout the United States with international expansion on the horizon. Brain Balance Achievement Centers offer a personalized, drug-free program designed to improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance in children and adults. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, academics, and nutrition. The program can be delivered through multiple modalities including in-center, virtual or hybrid. Why Brain Balance Achievement Centers? Mission-driven business with multiple revenue streams

2022 average monthly revenue-per-center and average revenue-per-center was the highest in franchise history

Multiple delivery modalities, including in-center, online and hybrid

Turnkey programs and learning management system

Brain Balance Franchise System--proprietary tech to support training, marketing, CRM and program delivery Ideal Candidate If you are a business leader who is committed to community outreach and education as well as making a difference in people's lives, you have what it takes to thrive as a Brain Balance owner. No specialized training or a background in education or developmental delays is required. Our whole-person approach is based on decades of research. We need passionate entrepreneurs who can follow our program and our franchise systems. Brain Balance owners come from a variety of backgrounds. They include entrepreneurs, chiropractors, therapists, educators, business executives and more. Regardless of background, our successful franchisees have developed solid business acumen whether through successful corporate careers, entrepreneurial experience, familiarity with P&Ls or marketing experience. Our top performers share common characteristics: Enjoy working with children

Dedicated to providing best in class service

Educated

Good listeners and communicators

Like to work independently in a structured environment

Think like a business owner

Are ambitious and dedicated to growing their business

Possess high integrity, honesty and common sense Benefits Brain Balance Support and Training When you own a Brain Balance, you'll be in business for yourself, not by yourself. One of the biggest benefits of joining a successful franchise system is the training and support you can rely on throughout the life of your franchise. We offer support for all your business needs, from site selection and build-out to marketing and sales prospecting. In addition to business, marketing and sales support we offer comprehensive training on the Brain Balance Program using our proprietary Brain Balance training platform. Your initial training and support include: Brain Balance Training Portal: 40 hours of remote training. Over 125 active training courses to prepare you and your team weekly training calls/classes

40 hours of remote training. Over 125 active training courses to prepare you and your team weekly training calls/classes On Site Training: Our training team will provide you and your team 24 hours of hands-on mastery training once you and your staff have completed the remote training courses

Our training team will provide you and your team 24 hours of hands-on mastery training once you and your staff have completed the remote training courses Soft Opening Support: A team member will travel to your new center and confirm that your center is set up correctly and that you are ready to open for business

A team member will travel to your new center and confirm that your center is set up correctly and that you are ready to open for business Grand Opening Support: Dr Rebecca Jackson, our VP of Programs and Outcomes, will travel to your Grand Opening event and attend your ribbon cutting ceremony and give a talk/lecture to your guests Ongoing Training and Education: Brain Balance continually looks for ways to introduce new programs, products and services to increase your opportunity to serve a broader customer base. We offer comprehensive training with each new opportunity. Webinars, supplemental training videos and resource guides will provide you and your staff all the training you need for any new operational protocols. Some of the training and support structures we have in place include: On-demand franchise and center staff support

On-demand franchise and center staff support Customer relationship management system

Bi-weekly office hours with subject matter experts

Brain Balance Franchisee Mentor Program

Designated vendor partners on everything from exterior signage to therapeutic-grade essential oils Marketing and Advertising Support: Brain Balance continually looks for ways to introduce new programs, products and services to increase your opportunity to serve a broader customer base. We offer comprehensive training with each new opportunity. Webinars, supplemental training videos and resource guides will provide you and your staff all the training you need for any new operational protocols. Some of the training and support structures we have in place include: Brain Balance is not like typical education franchises. Our Achievement Centers are a place where anyone who is struggling to overcome a variety of challenges, from behavioral and emotional to academic and social issues can come for help. Our unique personalized program combines physical, sensory and cognitive exercises with academic skill training and healthy nutrition to address the underlying issues that can keep people from living their healthiest lives. It's a unique position that requires a unique marketing approach. We've worked hard over the past decade to establish a strong national brand. We'll help you leverage the work that's already been done to develop a comprehensive local marketing program. Marketing support Includes: Professionally produced radio and TV commercials

Professionally produced radio and TV commercials Email and direct marketing support and assets

National website

Local microsites and blogs

Content marketing (videos, etc.) and social media

Professional search engine, broadcast and social media marketing services through preferred partners Sales Support: We provide you with customer relationship management (CRM) tools and coaching to ensure you have the sales support you need to grow your franchise. We offer sales support including communication strategies that generate leads as well as customer and lead management. Training and Support

Financing Available

Multi Units

SBA Approved Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.