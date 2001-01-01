 Briggs Home Care Franchise Opportunity
Briggs Home Care Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $50,000
Net Worth: $100,000
Franchise Fee: $50,000
Total Investment: $97,285 - $146,440
Royalty Fee: 5%
Advertising Fee: 2% or $500/Month

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, VT, WV, WY

Welcome To Briggs Home Care
A Better Home Care Franchise Opportunity

Briggs Home Care® is a premier provider of home care services dedicated to improving the standards of care for aging Americans. Through our incredible home care franchise opportunity, entrepreneurs like you can turn your passion for caring into a successful and financially rewarding business that has a positive impact on and provides a vital service to your community.

Briggs Home Care® Franchise Opportunity

We are excited to bring Briggs Home Care to key urban markets across the U.S. If you envision a future that makes a difference in your community, brings quality services to the elderly, creates career opportunities for dedicated and caring individuals, and builds a rewarding future for yourself, then let's have a conversation.

Explore Our Exciting Opportunity

As a franchise owner, you will build a business that provides older individuals, people living with disabilities, and those in need with personalized, in-home care services and companionship, to improve health outcomes while enhancing their quality of life, independence, comfort, and safety.

Why Choose Us

The Briggs Home Care Advantage

At Briggs Home Care Franchising, our competitive advantage lies in our unique combination of extensive industry experience, comprehensive training and support programs, and a strong commitment to providing exceptional in-home care services. With our dedicated team of experts and proven business model, we empower our franchisees to succeed in the growing home care market and make a positive impact in their communities.

  • Low Start Up Costs
  • Unmatched Support
  • Comprehensive Training
  • Rapidly Growing Industry
  • High Demand For Services

Briggs Home Care® Franchise Opportunity

Changing How The World Cares

We are passionate about creating a better future by empowering entrepreneurs and helping fulfill families' hopes for their loved ones. Make a difference in the lives of others by bringing home care services to families in your community.

Join Our Family Of Home Care Franchise Owners

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

