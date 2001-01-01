The Budlong Hot Chicken Franchise Opportunity

As the first acquisition of Craveworthy Brands in 2022, The Budlong has its gears up for a franchising growth initiative backed by a family of brands. Not only are franchisees able to leverage the scale and buying power of multiple brands collectively, our robust system allows entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow and achieve the American dream by operating their franchises on the same playing field as major US brands.

With personalized and comprehensive support on everything from marketing guidance, exclusive supplier and purchasing programs, restaurant level supervision, and product innovation, our operators can realize the full potential of their investment.

Support does not end there. Site selection assistance includes a deep analysis of targeted areas based on market data and customer profiles, ensuring our franchise owner’s protected area is set up to thrive. And, thanks to our smaller footprint and emphasis on off-premise dining you have flexibility in your real estate selection. This helps keep initial investments low so you can focus on scaling and operating your business.

Consistently ranked among the best-tasting chicken sandwiches in Chicago, this craveable concept has a unique yet simple menu that instantly differentiates the guest offering with signature, proprietary sauces you can't get anywhere else and savory sides like Southern Mac and Cheese, Farm Slaw, Biscuits and Famous Homemade Banana Puddin'.

Think you have what it takes? Fry up your future with The Budlong and contact our development team today.