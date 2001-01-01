Buffalo Wings & Rings Franchise Opportunity

No Franchise Fee (Limited Time Only) Why Wings & Rings For more than 35 years, we have tirelessly worked to be a preferred gathering spot to celebrate life's moments, with great friends and family, over chef-inspired food. We offer VIP service in a club-level sports restaurant and bar environment, and are open to all fans. Our brand is also dynamic in offering dine-in, delivery, carry-out and online ordering options, which allows great flexibility in an ever-changing world. As you search for your franchise opportunity, we know that you are looking for an attractive investment, with a focus on unit economics, and with people who are dedicated to supporting you. We also know that it is important to you to join a brand with world-class leadership and franchise support systems, and we focus on these elements every day. If you are ready to explore your next big opportunity, please contact us. We look forward to sharing much more with you about our brand, what makes us different, current investment and performance data, and did we mention the fun environment? We are seeking individuals with: a passion for Buffalo Wings and Rings, hospitality and service; business management and operations experience; and financial acumen and ability. Current multi-unit franchisees are welcome, as this is a great way to diversify by adding a new brand to your portfolio. Let's get started! Best in Class Structure Training - At Buffalo Wings & Rings, we believe the foundation of success begins with thorough training. We also believe the most effective training combines on-the-job field experiences with classroom instruction that covers all aspects of managing and growing the business. Each Buffalo Wings & Rings franchisee is given extensive five-week training at our corporate headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.

- We maintain a big brand experience for our franchisees and our customers. Our marketing team works with you and our agencies on the marketing calendar and initiatives, public relations, social media, and customer data to ensure that we are creating positive moments for our brand and driving awareness. Support - In addition to great systems and products, we provide world-class training and franchise support for every area of the business (e.g., Operations, Marketing, I.T., Real Estate, Construction, Purchasing, etc.). We take our support and your pursuit of success and excellence very seriously. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.