Crepe Delicious Franchise Opportunity

The crepe itself has just 170 calories and 3 grams of fat, and you can fill our crepes with your favorite fresh ingredients for a healthy meal on-the-go. At Crepe Delicious, our passion is crepes! We are one of the largest and fastest-growing mall-based creperies and we would be delighted to serve you today. What's in your crepe? Our Story Chef Oded embarked on an international quest to find the perfect addition to a vibrant North American quick-service restaurant and fast casual industry. His travels took him around the world, including Western Europe, the Far East and North Africa. While visiting Paris, France, Oded observed street vendors serving crepes and fell in love. He immediately began to visualize the combination of North Americans' love for street food with the delights of a fresh crepe. He took this simple yet stylish concept, combined it with his hotel/restaurant experience of more than twenty years and founded Crepe Delicious. Our Crepes With its origins in France, the crepe is recognizable within many countries and cultures worldwide. Crepes are known by different names and can be filled with various ingredients. People around the globe have been enjoying this delightful cuisine and its contents for years. Internationally, they are known and called different names: Blintz (Eastern Europe), Dosa (India/South Asia), Tortilla (Mexico) , Pfannkuchen (Germany). Crepes have been a staple of healthy eating habits for generations. Since 2004, Crepe Delicious has been serving our unique menu of sweet and savory crepes as part of our commitment to lead the resurgence in healthy eating. We are recognized for our world-class crepes and take great pride in creating an exquisite experience. All our crepes are made fresh to order just for you! The crepe itself has just 170 calories and 3 grams of fat and you can fill our crepes with your favorite fresh ingredients for a healthy meal. Our Gelato Our gelato ice cream is inspired by sensual flavours and the desire for fine quality. All our gelato creations are hand-crafted onsite daily, using only the finest and freshest ingredients in the same manner that we prepare all our crepes and compliant products. Lactose-free, sugar-free, and Vegan options are available along with a selection of fine sorbets with 0% fat content. There are over 100 flavours to choose from. We also create seasonal gelato flavour that are influenced and inspired by locally grown ingredients. A perfect compliment to our specialty crepes, gelato was introduced within Crepe Delicious late in 2010; this was soon followed by strong growth throughout 2011 and today. Most of our Crepe Delicious locations offer the luxurious experience of gelato. Our Franchise support The support of the Crepe Delicious franchise is the number one goal of the organization and we plan on executing this promise through. Purchasing Power: Crepe Delicious prides itself on providing every guest the highest quality of ingredients and this promise begins with supplier relationships. Our supply network will guarantee our franchisee's top product and very competitive pricing. Training: All of our franchisees will be trained in head office for 3-4 week period ensuring that the operational excellence that we deliver in our stores can be quickly translated into the launch of the new business. Social Media: Crepe Delicious keeps a constant relationship with our guests through social media. Through daily reminders of products, promotions and how we prepare our foods, we make sure that our guests can feel with us every step of the way. Brand Recognition: Since day 1, Crepe Delicious has spent time promoting the brand through various media streams and office buildings. From front page articles in local newspapers to features in top food blogs, we have made it a priority for Crepe Delicious to become a household name. Product Development and Trends: Food trends change quickly along with health trends and that is why Crepe Delicious has a team in place to make sure that our menu reflects these trends. From seasonal produce to trendy new vegetables, our menu will always include these nutrient rich, trendy products. Lease negotiations/locations: Location! Location! Location! Our real estate team will assist you with the entire process. This will allow you to locate a premium location and ensure that you will achieve the finest agreement with the LL. Our goal is to position you for success. Financing available: Crepe Delicious Franchise establishes great relationships with financial institutions worldwide to assist you in financing your upcoming Crepe Delicious restaurant. Construction design guidelines & support: Crepe Delicious design team will work with you and your contractors to ensure the design and construction process is simple as possible while following our company guidelines. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.