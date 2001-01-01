Cru Hemp Lounge Franchise Opportunity

Experience the nation’s first franchised hookah & CBD lounge featuring elevated chef-inspired small plates, handcrafted cocktails, and the highest quality hookahs. CRU Hemp Lounge was established in 2016. Our intimate atmosphere, unique decor, and friendly staff, CRU isn't just a place to go, it is an experience. CRU was operating as a neighborhood bar that has been operating since 2008 and has grown significantly and gained heightened interest. CRU is dedicated to providing each guest with excellent service and a memorable experience. Our company’s seen a spike in brand visibility and recognition on and offline while making an imprint in the hemp market. CRU has set the precedent for curating overwhelming inquiries we have received nationwide from people wanting to bring CRU to their respective cities, we began franchising in 2019. Now is the time to become your own boss and have fun while doing so!

CRU Hemp Lounge offers a varying selection of drinks, hookahs, food, and fun in a vibe-centric social setting!

Our menu offerings range from Cru Crab Cakes to Cru Lolli-pop Lamb Chops.We offer specialty drinks that are also known as Crutails. Our hookah menu breaks down into 4 categories: House Mix, Cru Mix, Cru Premium, & Super Premium, giving our customers a wide array of high quality shisha to choose from. We have something that works for all budgets and smoker levels; for first-timers, someone ball-ing on a budget, and experienced hookah smokers, who prefer quality over price. Also if exotic hookahs alone aren’t your vice, customers can add along with other CBD/Hemp products to enhance their hookah experience.

Our franchise team offers tremendous support as our partners venture off to become their own Hookah/CBD Lounge boss. Our franchise partners gain special access to our management team which enables each of them to learn from other business owners’ previous mistakes and successes. The CRU franchise model is designed to teach each franchise partner through a series of simple, fundamental steps and to provide assistance throughout the franchisee’s development process. We dedicate the time to ensure we position every franchisee to succeed.