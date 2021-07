Daddy's Chicken Shack...

Servin' up Good Livin' and Better Chicken.

Co-owner and chef Pace Webb told her husband Chris Georgalas about the idea for Daddy's Chicken Shack on their first date. The rest of the story is deep-fried history. Daddy's Chicken Shack believes in simple, high-quality ingredients with a warm hug. Our menu is inspired by our founder Pace's upbringing in Texas and from her travels abroad. We brine our birds overnight in buttermilk and aromatics then double batter before frying to golden crispy perfection. We strive to give every guest the best possible experience!

Love and fried chicken go together as well as the two people who built Daddy's Chicken Shack. The classic fried chicken sandwich has been lovingly perfected by Pace over the years and it was time to find a way to serve accessible, authentic, inspired creations to the chicken-loving public. Starting with a small stand at Smorgasburg, LA's weekly food festival in downtown Los Angeles, gave the couple all they needed to know about perfecting the recipes and the delivery to hungry customers. Now through a regional franchise program with existing foodservice operators, Daddy's Chicken Shack is ready to spread its wings!

The underlying theme of the cuisine at Daddy's is American southern with a hint of Asian, which is also fitting for the couple as Pace hails from the great state of Texas and Chris is half Japanese. Designed by the award-winning designer Keith Anderson of Harrison.hn, Daddy's Chicken Shack is planning their HQ Training Center and Flagship restaurant in the historic Heights area of Houston, TX.

To see if you have the right background, infrastructure and culture to be part of the Daddy's Chicken Shack franchise expansion please contact us by filling out the form.