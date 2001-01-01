Dog Drop Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$350,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$45,000
|Total Investment:
|$259,400 - $425,277
|Royalty Fee:
|7%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Expanding the Future of Dog Care
We couldn't find dog care that worked for us. Nothing was flexible enough, clean enough, engaging enough, or cool enough, so we decided to build our own version by reimagining dog care from the ground up.
At our Dogdrop locations, dogs can exercise and socialize under well-trained supervision while their parents work, run errands, or just take time for themselves. We've created a digital platform to give parents the experience they expect from modern retail, so they have just as great of an experience as their dog.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
