Dog Drop Franchise Opportunity

Expanding the Future of Dog Care We couldn't find dog care that worked for us. Nothing was flexible enough, clean enough, engaging enough, or cool enough, so we decided to build our own version by reimagining dog care from the ground up. At our Dogdrop locations, dogs can exercise and socialize under well-trained supervision while their parents work, run errands, or just take time for themselves. We've created a digital platform to give parents the experience they expect from modern retail, so they have just as great of an experience as their dog. Why Franchise With Dogdrop Technology Focused - The dog care industry needs to be modernized. Our proprietary software is designed to create an amazing member experience and to increase administrative efficiency for you and your staff. It provides you the data you need to be smarter, grow quicker, and retain more customers, while giving them the kind of high-touch retail experience they expect.

Pandemic and recession-proof Outdated: Current daycare market is ripe for innovation From Site Selection to Grand Opening Site Selection: Our detailed site selection criteria and GIS demographic mapping will lead you to the best sites in your market and set you up for success.

Our detailed site selection criteria and GIS demographic mapping will lead you to the best sites in your market and set you up for success. Lease Negotiations: We'll help you find landlords that understand the value of Dogdrop's services to their building and to the local community.

We'll help you find landlords that understand the value of Dogdrop's services to their building and to the local community. Construction Support: Our Design Criteria Manual and construction support team are there to help you get through every phase of the design-build process. Training and Support Communication with Ownership: Work with a franchise system that is truly invested in your success. Our ownership is available to you on an ongoing basis for support and training because we know that for our brand to succeed, every location needs to provide the same amazing experience.

Work with a franchise system that is truly invested in your success. Our ownership is available to you on an ongoing basis for support and training because we know that for our brand to succeed, every location needs to provide the same amazing experience. Training: Our training program leaves nothing out. From staff training to administration, member care to facility maintenance, we have designed a program that will get you and your team up-to-speed quicker and with better results. Our Ideal Candidate Customer and Dog-Obsessed: We're obsessed with providing an amazing all-around member experience for both humans and dogs. People choose Dogdrop because of our transparent communication, well-trained staff, and compassionate dog care.

We're obsessed with providing an amazing all-around member experience for both humans and dogs. People choose Dogdrop because of our transparent communication, well-trained staff, and compassionate dog care. Team Builder: Dogdrop staff are the key to how we deliver the best experience for our members. Finding the right folks for your team and providing them with training and growth opportunities is arguably the most important part of your role as a franchisee.

Community Centric: You'll work hard to find the perfect location in a great neighborhood, so it's important to participate in that community! Working with amazing partners and adding value to your neighborhood are great ways to get new business and retain customers.