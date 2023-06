Ducklings Daycare Franchise

The Right Franchise Right Now Childcare is considered a "Recession Resistant Industry" by business analysts. Quality care and education will always remain at the top of a parent's priority list regardless of the economic situation. Not to mention, children thrive in happy, consistent, age-appropriate environments and parents can return to work with more focus and less stress at home. You will have a positive impact on the lives of children and families and also thrive as an entrepreneur. Follow the Leader Proud to be an Industry Leader for Over 25 years For over 25 years Ducklings has been providing the highest level of care and early education for infants through kindergarten age children. Our schools become the foundations of their communities and establish connections between children, staff, and families that have grown Ducklings from a preschool into a great big family. Here's how we'll help you do the same: The Ducklings Difference Prime Location - Ducklings is excited to be expanding throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region and beyond. Because this is our initial phase of franchise growth you have the advantage of territory choice without the restrictions of closed markets.

You Have Us - Your Ducklings Daycare Franchise Team has been the actual Ducklings team from the beginning! We have been running Ducklings Early Learning Centers for more than a quarter century and we have the stories to prove it! We bring those years of experience and personal connection to each and every Ducklings location helping to make your Ducklings over 25 years stronger and smarter from Day 1! Contact Us About Franchise Opportunities Are you passionate about transforming early childhood education and making a difference in the lives of local families? Have you always wanted to be your own boss and set your own schedule? Ducklings can help you reach your professional goals so you can achieve the career of your dreams and take advantage of an excellent work-life balance. Contact us by filling out the form so we can get in touch with you. We're happy to answer any questions you may have about working with Ducklings and how to own your franchise business. We look forward to hearing from you! This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.