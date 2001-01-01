Einstein Bros. Bagels Franchise Opportunity

Roll Out Your Franchise Portfolio with Einstein Bros. Bagels

Featuring a menu with a variety of delicious breakfast and lunch offerings, Einstein Bros. Bagels serves freshly-baked bagels, made-to-order hot sandwiches, signature shmears, specialty coffees and teas, baked sweets and more. Bakers rise with the roosters and bake all day long to deliver guests the Einstein Bros. Bagels experience based on the principle of spreading joy, happiness and laughter to start the day.

Einstein has developed its strategic franchising initiative that focuses on the development of traditional locations with experienced multi-unit operators. The new 1,500 square feet traditional prototype is streamlined for efficiencies, technology forward and perfect for the brands unique one shift model. The brand will also continue expanding their licensed business with a focus on non-traditional locations in airports, large travel plazas, military bases, large college campuses and healthcare facilities.

Positioned in the exciting breakfast segment, Einstein Bros. Bagels has consistently demonstrated that it can drive strong store revenues across the system.* A huge factor in those strong store revenues is the widespread consumer appeal of Einstein Bros. Bagels as a nationally-recognizable brand with high-quality product offerings that consumers would expect to find in a café at the speed and convenience of a quick service restaurant, and all at an affordable price.

Aside from strong fan affinity, Einstein Bros. Bagels provides qualified restaurant franchise investors an attractive, scalable business model. Most notably, the brand's lower average initial investment for the new prototype ($564,300*) and cost-efficient operations relative to other breakfast and lunch competitors provide a competitive advantage, offering franchisees attractive breakeven points.

Moreover, Einstein Bros. Bagels showcases a flexible restaurant design, with three available footprints, standalone, inline and endcap models with an optional drive thru. Another key differentiator is the brand's one-shift model with operating hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering store employees the freedom of an ideal work-life balance. In addition, Einstein Bros. Bagels has well-established marketing and technology solutions, including a popular mobile app, loyalty program and online ordering.

*As published in the Einstein Bros. Bagels 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD)

Why Einstein

Einstein offers qualified investors:

Multi-Unit Development Opportunities: Using the strong foundation of its proven licensing strategy, Einstein Bros. Bagels offers multi-unit operators with franchise opportunities in both its traditional prototype and nontraditional prototype in venues like universities, airports, hospitals and more.

An Experienced Leadership Team: Featuring a team focused on franchise development, Einstein franchisees can lean on a leadership team with years of experience growing a franchise brand.

Ongoing Franchisee Support: Einstein consistently delivers immense support to franchisees with established systems and processes for marketing, operations, training, real estate, construction, technology and supply chain.

Traits of an Ideal Einstein Owner