Spiffy Franchise Opportunity

We are on a mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Want in? Imagine your car feeling new again. That's our customer promise. Since 2014, we've used our passion for technology and customer experience to pursue our goal of truly convenient and eco-conscious car care for individuals and fleets nationwide. Some things have changed along the way and others remained the same. We have always been mobile, app-based, and car wash & detail focused. Now we are 100% zero contact and offer complete car care, including disinfection, oil change, tire repair and replacement, and other maintenance services. Our Spiffy Green™ solution uses eco-friendly supplies, less than half the water of a traditional car wash, and never leaves anything behind. Our proprietary technology safely removes and recycles used water and oil. We can even turn tires into power thanks to our PRTI® partnership. We take care of cars so our customers can get back to living their lives. Are you ready to deliver on the Spiffy promise? What Makes Spiffy Unique We've been dedicated to building a positive brand since day 1. From our penguin logo and truck designs to our company values, it hasn't failed us yet. By joining Spiffy as a franchisee, you are gaining the support of an established brand that captures attention and instills confidence. ZERO FRICTION - What began as a goal of mobile, on-demand service evolved into a seamless smartphone app experience for consumers. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has expanded into zero-contact services - giving a new definition to "zero friction."

GREEN - From water usage to our eco-friendly supplies, our Spiffy Green™ approach continually works to reduce our footprint and leave nothing behind. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.