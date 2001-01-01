The Honey Baked Ham Company Franchise Opportunity

Experience the Sweet Success of HoneyBaked

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and most recently, delicious take & bake sliders and biscuits. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. Honey Baked Ham is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join its thriving franchise network. The brand encourages scalability, long-term growth, and active community involvement in its franchisee candidates.

Buy a Franchise with Multiple Revenue Streams

Our four streams of revenue help franchisees keep the glazing torches going year-round.

Retail - With our year-round retail service, families can enjoy Honey Baked Ham, turkey and our delicious sides for any special occasion or family meal.

- With our year-round retail service, families can enjoy Honey Baked Ham, turkey and our delicious sides for any special occasion or family meal. Gifting - From hams to gift cards, we offer personal and corporate gifting options that are truly appreciated by everyone.

- From hams to gift cards, we offer personal and corporate gifting options that are truly appreciated by everyone. Catering - Families and businesses can order catering boxes, platters and trays for any parties, picnics, office events, and get togethers year-round.

- Families and businesses can order catering boxes, platters and trays for any parties, picnics, office events, and get togethers year-round. Lunch - We offer fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, home-style soups, and flavorful salads for dine-in or take-out lunch service.

Franchise Opportunities comes in two sizes

Single Unit - Start with one store in a market where there may be room for future expansion with additional stores.

- Start with one store in a market where there may be room for future expansion with additional stores. Multi-Unit - Hit the ground running with detailed and timely expansion plans in a market primed for development.

Honey Baked Harmony

Finding the balance between timeless family tradition and continuous innovation and growth is tough, but much like our secret recipe glaze, we think we've found the winning formula. We've built our national brand by capturing everything your family has cherished about The Honey Baked Ham Co.® across generations - from sourcing the highest quality products to the genuine customer service. Simultaneously, we've prioritized expansion and innovation, positioning our franchisees at the forefront of the industry.

We embody the word opportunity, supporting our franchisees to create the business and the lifestyle they've always imagined. From the head of our company to each of our business consultants to every one of the individual store owners, we ensure everyone has access to everything they need to succeed. We're a family-owned company, and that's just how we like it.

Are you hungry to get started?

Let us know you want to become a HoneyBaked franchisee by filling out the short form. One of our franchise development representatives will contact you with more information and to get the process started.