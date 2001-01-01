The Honey Baked Ham Company Franchise Opportunity
My husband was deployed all over the world as an engineer in Marine Corps for almost 28 years. As he made it to retirement, we decided we wanted to do something new, and something where our family could work as a unit, together, for the first time. So, when the time came, we did our research and felt that HoneyBaked Ham would work for us and work well in our market.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000 - $250,000
|Net Worth:
|$350,000 - $500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$448,600 - $858,900
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Experience the Sweet Success of HoneyBaked
For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and most recently, delicious take & bake sliders and biscuits. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. Honey Baked Ham is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join its thriving franchise network. The brand encourages scalability, long-term growth, and active community involvement in its franchisee candidates.
Buy a Franchise with Multiple Revenue Streams
Our four streams of revenue help franchisees keep the glazing torches going year-round.
Franchise Opportunities comes in two sizes
Honey Baked Harmony
Finding the balance between timeless family tradition and continuous innovation and growth is tough, but much like our secret recipe glaze, we think we've found the winning formula. We've built our national brand by capturing everything your family has cherished about The Honey Baked Ham Co.® across generations - from sourcing the highest quality products to the genuine customer service. Simultaneously, we've prioritized expansion and innovation, positioning our franchisees at the forefront of the industry.
We embody the word opportunity, supporting our franchisees to create the business and the lifestyle they've always imagined. From the head of our company to each of our business consultants to every one of the individual store owners, we ensure everyone has access to everything they need to succeed. We're a family-owned company, and that's just how we like it.
