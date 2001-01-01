Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
Every step of the way, there has been a thorough, attentive (and patient) team of knowledgeable professionals to walk with me through the unfamiliar. I do believe this is the best transition I have ever made in my life.
Becoming a JH franchisee was one of the best decisions I have ever made. I believe in the brand, I believe in the mission and I look forward to continuing my growth with the Company.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$50,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$7,500
|Total Investment:
|$49,000 - $79,805
|Royalty Fee:
|Graduated Structure; up to 15% after two years
|Advertising Fee:
|6.5 % to 7% of revenues
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
The nation's second-largest in-person tax preparation service helps millions of hardworking people get every credit, deduction, and dollar they deserve.
In 2021, nearly 170 million Americans filed a tax return and 60% of individual tax returns were prepared by professionals.* It's a service that communities appreciate, especially as tax laws change every year.
Jackson Hewitt has been a trusted tax advisory for over 35 years. Every year, we help millions of hardworking people with their tax preparation and tax filing.
*Source: IRS.gov. Total includes returns filed to obtain the Advance Child Tax Credit by those who would not usually file income tax returns.
We're here to help you succeed
You don't need to be a seasoned tax professional or have business ownership experience to get started. The Jackson Hewitt team is here to help you get up and running as smoothly as possible.
Are you ready to grow?
Jackson Hewitt offers low start-up opportunities to new franchisees with a passion to grow their businesses and expand into multiple units over three to five years. Our franchise owners average more than seven locations.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
