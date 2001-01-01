Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Franchise Opportunity

The nation's second-largest in-person tax preparation service helps millions of hardworking people get every credit, deduction, and dollar they deserve.

In 2021, nearly 170 million Americans filed a tax return and 60% of individual tax returns were prepared by professionals.* It's a service that communities appreciate, especially as tax laws change every year.

Jackson Hewitt has been a trusted tax advisory for over 35 years. Every year, we help millions of hardworking people with their tax preparation and tax filing.

*Source: IRS.gov. Total includes returns filed to obtain the Advance Child Tax Credit by those who would not usually file income tax returns.

We're here to help you succeed

You don't need to be a seasoned tax professional or have business ownership experience to get started. The Jackson Hewitt team is here to help you get up and running as smoothly as possible.

Dedicated, highly experienced commercial operations team

Low capital investment and franchise fees

Industry-leading training resources

Offer customers in-person and drop-off services

Are you ready to grow?

Jackson Hewitt offers low start-up opportunities to new franchisees with a passion to grow their businesses and expand into multiple units over three to five years. Our franchise owners average more than seven locations.