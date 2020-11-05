Jeremiah's Italian Ice Franchise Opportunity
JEREMIAH‘S ICE IS PERFECTLY ALIGNED WITH OUR PASSION for true leadership, in shaping future business leaders and owners, community involvement and just making people feel good, one scoop at a time.
JEREMIAH’S IS A CATEGORY OF ITS OWN. We serve a refreshing, exciting product in a fun, vibrant setting staffed by the coolest people in the business. And since authentic Italian Ice is such a rare treat, the whole southern U.S. is open territory.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$250,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$15,000 - $35,000
|Total Investment:
|$107,905 - $513,328
|Royalty Fee:
|6% – 10%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CO, GA, LA, NV, NM, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA
Jeremiah's Sweet Twist On Franchising
We spent 23 years honing our concept to make it to where we are today - ready to dominate a market that, until us, had never experienced what we offer. Our Italian Ice and signature Gelati treats have inspired a cult-like following throughout the state of Florida and now, we're taking our delicious frozen treats nationwide.
Hop Aboard the Hottest Opportunity in Frozen Treats
Our Italian Ice and signature Gelati treats have inspired a cult-like following throughout the state of Florida and now, we're taking our delicious frozen treats nationwide. Here's why you want to get in on the action.
Get A Load Of These Numbers
*The 2019 results for 22 company-owned shops open all year.
We've Got Your Back From The Moment You Hop On Board
With Jeremiah's Italian Ice, you'll get all the marketing and operations support and training you'd expect from the very best franchise opportunities - with a few extra bonuses you won't find anywhere else.
Count on an Experienced Team
Cool School Training For You & Your Frog Squad
Teamwork Makes The Dream Work
Community Engagement To Foster Growth
If You Want to Chill With Us, You've Gotta Be:
