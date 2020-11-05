Jeremiah's Italian Ice Franchise Opportunity

Jeremiah's Sweet Twist On Franchising

We spent 23 years honing our concept to make it to where we are today - ready to dominate a market that, until us, had never experienced what we offer. Our Italian Ice and signature Gelati treats have inspired a cult-like following throughout the state of Florida and now, we're taking our delicious frozen treats nationwide.

Culture - Hands-down the coolest culture in franchising from bottom to top.

- Hands-down the coolest culture in franchising from bottom to top. Experience - We've honed our business model over 20+ years so you don't have to.

- We've honed our business model over 20+ years so you don't have to. Support - A team of experts in business, marketing, operations and all things Jeremiah's at your service.

Hop Aboard the Hottest Opportunity in Frozen Treats

Our Italian Ice and signature Gelati treats have inspired a cult-like following throughout the state of Florida and now, we're taking our delicious frozen treats nationwide. Here's why you want to get in on the action.

Get A Load Of These Numbers

1.17 to 2.44 Average Return on Investment*

Average Return on Investment* $598,960 AUV*

AUV* 50.2% Gross profit after cost of goods & labor, excluding occupancy*

*The 2019 results for 22 company-owned shops open all year.

· AUV means 2019 avg "Gross Sales" for our 22 company-owned shops open for all of 2019. 10 of those shops (45%) had gross sales = that avg (median = $589,397).

· Avg gross profit in 2019 shown above is for 22 company-owned shops open for all of 2019, excl. occupancy. 10 of those shops (45%) had gross profits = that avg (median = $291,715). Franchisees will incur extra costs (royalties & mktg fees). Including those costs, avg gross profit would be 43.2%.

· Avg sales to investment ratio is the avg gross sales for 2019 divided by the low investment for a new in-line or stand-shop. The range averages 1.17 to 2.44 (median = 1.15 to 2.40).

A new franchisee's results may differ; there's no assurance you'll do as well. Please see Item 19 of our 5.11.2020 FDD for details.This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. It is for information purposes only. Franchise offering are only made through our Franchise Disclosure Document and compliance with applicable federal and state disclosure laws.

Mind-Blowing Products - Creamy Soft Ice Cream, 40+ Flavors of Smooth Italian Ice, and our signature Gelati treats that marry the two in the ultimate combo of frozen decadence.

- Creamy Soft Ice Cream, 40+ Flavors of Smooth Italian Ice, and our signature Gelati treats that marry the two in the ultimate combo of frozen decadence. No Cooking - No Fryers - No Ovens - Just freezers - no expensive cooking equipment necessary.

- Just freezers - no expensive cooking equipment necessary. The Coolest Brand - Memorable, fun, and straight-up cool.

- Memorable, fun, and straight-up cool. Simple Operations Keep Your Costs Low - A clear roadmap for creating flavorful experiences.

- A clear roadmap for creating flavorful experiences. Prime Territories Nationwide - We're poised to grow far and fast in hot markets all over the country.

We've Got Your Back From The Moment You Hop On Board

With Jeremiah's Italian Ice, you'll get all the marketing and operations support and training you'd expect from the very best franchise opportunities - with a few extra bonuses you won't find anywhere else.

Count on an Experienced Team

The leaders of the Jeremiah's team have all been at this for 20 years or more

Cool School Training For You & Your Frog Squad

You'll get comprehensive training to ensure you're well-poised to run the show

Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

Before, during, and after your grand opening, you'll have a seasoned team behind your every effort

Community Engagement To Foster Growth

We love supporting our community, and they love to support us, too

If You Want to Chill With Us, You've Gotta Be: