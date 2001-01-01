 Jomsom Staffing Franchise Opportunity
Jomsom Staffing Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $46,500 - $67,500
Total Investment: $84,100 - $127,000

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MS, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, WV, WY

Finding the Right Opportunity could be at Your Fingertips.

A Jomsom Staffing franchise offers the systems, procedures and ongoing support necessary to give you the best opportunity for success. Jomsom Staffing is committed to bringing the same great reputation to a wider audience through franchising.

Here’s what makes a Jomsom Staffing franchise a unique opportunity:

  • Low Initial Investment
  • State-of-the-Art Technology Systems
  • Multiple Profit Centers (Revenue Streams)
  • Multiple Franchise Offerings
  • The ONLY Passive Income Franchise Offering in the Industry
  • Exclusive & Non-Exclusive Territories (Area Reps only)
  • 100% Payroll Funding & Complete Back-office Services
  • National Purchasing Power
  • National Memberships in Top Industry Associations

Become part of the JOMSOM Staffing family and take advantage of all of the above and much more!

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

